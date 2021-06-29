Arrest Made in an Armed Robbery (Gun) Offense: 400 Block of Rhode Island Avenue, Northeast

Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department's Fifth District announced an arrest has been made in an Armed Robbery (Gun) offense that occurred on Tuesday, May 25, 2021, in the 400 block of Rhode Island Avenue, Northeast.

At approximately 9:21 am, the suspect approached the victim at the listed location. The suspect brandished a handgun and demanded the victim’s property. The victim complied and the suspect fled the scene.

On Tuesday, June 29, 2021, 41 year-old Arnold Young, of Northeast, DC, was arrested and charged with Armed Robbery (Gun).