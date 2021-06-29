OLLAA Supports the Call for a National Dialogue in Ethiopia
EINPresswire.com/ -- The Oromo Legacy Leadership and Advocacy Association (OLLAA) welcomes the report that the Ethiopian government has called a cease-fire in Tigray. We are hopeful this is the beginning of a process that will lead to a much-needed national dialogue to discuss the root causes of the atrocities and war crimes being committed in Oromia, Tigray, and the other regions by the Ethiopian federal government and their allies. Discussions need to be had about the following:
• The atrocities committed by the Ethiopian government and its allies against civilians in Oromia and Tigray.
• Plans by the Ethiopian government to dissolve the Ethiopian federal system of government and institute a centralized government.
• The intrusion into the constitutionally protected affairs of the regions by the Ethiopian federal government.
• The erosion of constitutionally protected rights by the Ethiopian government.
• The unjust incarceration of journalists and opposition politicians by the Ethiopian government.
• The need for independent investigations into the atrocities and crimes committed against civilians by the Ethiopian government and their allies across Ethiopia.
These and more critical issues need to be discussed and legally binding agreements reached to ensure that the noted issues are resolved, the rights of the Ethiopian people are protected, and those culpable of committing crimes against Ethiopian civilians are held accountable. OLLAA will be convening an emergency meeting on 7/1/2021 to formulate strategies to ensure that Oromia's interests are reflected and taken into account in the proposed national dialogue.
Notwithstanding the proposed national dialogue, OLLAA will continue to demand an end to the killing of Oromo civilians by Ethiopian-backed security forces and militia, withdrawal of Amhara and Eritrean forces and militia from Oromia, and the immediate release of all Oromo political prisoners.
For all inquiries relating to this press release, please contact:
Blossom Rolly
