NDOT Cultural Resources Team Sets Historical Context for the Lincoln/Victory Highways in Nevada

CARSON CITY, Nev. – The Nevada Department of Transportation is announcing that its Cultural Resources team completed the Multiple Property Documentation Forms (MPDF) process for the Lincoln and Victory highways statewide in Nevada, which was a 16-month-long project. The State Historic Preservation Office (SHPO) has accepted two National Register of Historic Places (NRHP) MPDFs as historical context for the Lincoln/U.S. 50 Highway and the Victory/U.S. 40 Highway (current Interstate 80).

In the future, NDOT and other cultural entities will know what to expect from the process and understand what SHPO will do, which will allow for a quicker turnaround on future projects.

The SHPO has also concurred on two of NDOT’s national register nominations (Pequop Summit and Carroll Summit) and the submitted determinations of eligibilities on many segments of these highways. These documents set the methodology for research, recording and evaluation of these highways. The State Historic Preservation Office accepted the documents and concurred on NDOT’s select determinations of eligibility, which resulted in the development of historic context, evaluation criteria and integrity, selected segments recorded, and three National Register, which allows the department to utilize the recorded segments as templates for future work.

In the past, each time a NDOT project or material pit encountered one of these resources, the result was a costly effort in terms of time and expense. With the completion of this five-year project, the NDOT Cultural Resources team has set the standard for work conducted from the California state line to the Utah state line, not only for NDOT but for every federal agency and Cultural Resources contractor working in the state of Nevada, resulting in money savings and significant time savings moving forward. And while future encounters with the resources will require work, that work will take an expected course with expected results that will not include costly historic context production or new efforts in research or recordation.

“More importantly, this work paves the way to implementing this methodology on other roads, giving NDOT Cultural the ability to use this work as a template in the future,” said C. Cliff Creger, Chief Cultural Resources Program Manager and Chief Archaeologist for the Nevada Department of Transportation’s Environment Division. “The SHPO also accepted the GIS for all the segments statewide, which includes all the segments that could be identified on the historic plan sets.” Read more here: https://www.dot.nv.gov/doing-business/about-ndot/ndot-divisions/engineering/environmental-services/cultural-resources

About NDOT’s Environmental Division: The Nevada Department of Transportation’s Environmental Division comprises disciplines such as Cultural Resources Environmental Engineering, Natural & Social Sciences and Stormwater. The program houses environmental specialists who research, analyze and monitor the effects transportation projects have on the environment and the effect of the environment on a project.