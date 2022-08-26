Dee Shaffer’s Newly Released “Disconnected” is a Fundamental Guide for Readers to Strengthen their Relationships
“Disconnected” from Book Vine Press author Dee Shaffer is a gripping account that helps couples avoid the pain of divorce.
It is my heartfelt desire to produce unique and meaningful ideas in either fiction or non-fiction format to help my readers see things at deeper levels and to equip them with wisdom and insight.”PALATINE, IL, UNITED STATES, August 26, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- “Disconnected”: a compelling book written to produce unique and meaningful ideas to help readers see things at deeper levels and to equip them with wisdom and insight. “Disconnected” is the creation of published author Dee Shaffer, a healthcare executive whose interests include exercising, hiking, and mountains.
— Dee Shaffer, Author
Dee Shaffer writes, “A look at real-life marriage issues that are sadly present in many relationships. This book will help couples identify a common theme among the moments of deterioration and help them understand how to take a different path. It clearly illustrates the anatomy of a relationship and offers meaningful guidance on keeping the marriage healthy and energized so couples can find ways to avoid the heartache of divorce.”
Published by Book Vine Press, Dee Shaffer’s new book is written in a subtle spiritual tone woven through the message to hopefully reach the readers in profound and inspiring ways and lead them to God’s truth.
Through this book, the author helps readers to have a successful married life and avoid heartbreaks as it encourages the readers to prioritize their relationship to help keep it strong and healthy.
