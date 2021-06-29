Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
News Search

There were 564 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 212,984 in the last 365 days.

BJ Energy Solutions Files Suit Against Evolution Well Services for Patent Infringement

THE WOODLANDS, TX, USA, June 29, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- BJ Energy Solutions, LLC announced today it has filed a patent infringement lawsuit against Evolution Well Services, LLC, in the United States District Court for the Western District of Texas. BJ Energy Solutions is asserting that Evolution Well Services is infringing U.S. patent number 9,395,049 titled "Apparatus and methods for delivering a high volume of fluid into an underground wellbore from a mobile pumping unit." The patent relates to mobile pumping units used in hydraulic fracturing, and covers technologies and methods relating to using an electric motor to drive two fluid pumps on a mobile chassis where, among other things, the system uses flexible couplings to allow the pumps to move independently and can include a remotely controllable variable frequency drive.

The complaint alleges that Evolution Well Services' electric hydraulic fracturing equipment infringes upon multiple claims of the patent. BJ Energy Solutions Chief Executive Officer, Warren Zemlak, said: "The '049 patent discloses important advances in hydraulic fracturing techniques. BJ Energy Solutions takes its intellectual property rights seriously, and we will defend those rights against infringement."

Max L. Tribble and Joseph S. Grinstein of Susman Godfrey L.L.P. will be lead counsel for BJ Energy Solutions in the suit.

Lindsey Word, Media Contact

lword@bjenergy.com

Lindsey Word
BJ Energy Solutions
+1 346-867-8910
email us here

You just read:

BJ Energy Solutions Files Suit Against Evolution Well Services for Patent Infringement

Distribution channels: Energy Industry


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.