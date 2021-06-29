BJ Energy Solutions Files Suit Against Evolution Well Services for Patent Infringement
THE WOODLANDS, TX, USA, June 29, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- BJ Energy Solutions, LLC announced today it has filed a patent infringement lawsuit against Evolution Well Services, LLC, in the United States District Court for the Western District of Texas. BJ Energy Solutions is asserting that Evolution Well Services is infringing U.S. patent number 9,395,049 titled "Apparatus and methods for delivering a high volume of fluid into an underground wellbore from a mobile pumping unit." The patent relates to mobile pumping units used in hydraulic fracturing, and covers technologies and methods relating to using an electric motor to drive two fluid pumps on a mobile chassis where, among other things, the system uses flexible couplings to allow the pumps to move independently and can include a remotely controllable variable frequency drive.
The complaint alleges that Evolution Well Services' electric hydraulic fracturing equipment infringes upon multiple claims of the patent. BJ Energy Solutions Chief Executive Officer, Warren Zemlak, said: "The '049 patent discloses important advances in hydraulic fracturing techniques. BJ Energy Solutions takes its intellectual property rights seriously, and we will defend those rights against infringement."
Max L. Tribble and Joseph S. Grinstein of Susman Godfrey L.L.P. will be lead counsel for BJ Energy Solutions in the suit.
Lindsey Word, Media Contact
lword@bjenergy.com
Lindsey Word
