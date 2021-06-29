Pennsylvania COVID-19 Early Warning Monitoring Dashboard Update for June 18 – June 24

This will be the last press release update; the dashboard will continue to update every Friday

Governor Tom Wolf and Acting Secretary of Health Alison Beam released a weekly status update detailing the state’s mitigation efforts based on the COVID-19 Early Warning Monitoring System dashboard, highlighting a seven-day case increase of 995 a statewide percent positivity of 1.2% and the second consecutive week without any counties with substantial transmission status.

“We are continuing to make progress toward stopping the spread of COVID-19 throughout the commonwealth, as many Pennsylvanians have taken responsibility for their own health and the health of their communities by getting vaccinated,” Gov. Wolf said. “This week, we are reporting less than a thousand confirmed cases, another consecutive week of decreased statewide positivity and achieving 75 percent of Pennsylvanians receiving at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine.”

As of Thursday, June 24, the state saw a seven-day case increase of 995 cases; the previous seven-day increase was 1,384 cases, indicating 389 fewer new cases across the state over the past week compared to the previous week.

The statewide percent-positivity decreased to 1.2 percent from 1.4 percent when compared to last week. There are now 65 counties that have a positivity rate lower than 5 percent. There are no counties reporting over 10 percent positivity rate.

“Over the last year and a half, Pennsylvanians have been resilient in the fight against COVID-19 every step of the way,” Acting Secretary of Health Alison Beam said. “While the threat of COVID-19 has decreased, it does remain a threat in our communities. We must stay alert: get tested if we experience symptoms, answer the call when a public health professional is calling and continue to wear a mask in places where it is required.”

Community Transmission

There are three levels of transmission: low, moderate and substantial.

For the week ending June 25, there were 55 counties in the low level of transmission, 12 counties in the moderate level of transmission, and no counties were in the substantial level of community transmission.

· Low – Adams, Allegheny, Armstrong, Beaver, Bedford, Berks, Blair, Bucks, Butler, Cameron, Carbon, Centre, Chester, Clarion, Clearfield, Clinton, Columbia, Cumberland, Dauphin, Delaware, Elk, Erie, Forest, Franklin, Fulton, Greene, Huntingdon, Indiana, Jefferson, Juniata, Lancaster, Lawrence, Lebanon, Lehigh, McKean, Mercer, Mifflin, Montgomery, Montour, Northampton, Northumberland, Perry, Schuylkill, Snyder, Somerset, Sullivan, Susquehanna, Tioga, Union, Venango, Warren, Washington, Wayne, Westmoreland, Wyoming

· Moderate – Bradford, Cambria, Crawford, Fayette, Lackawanna, Luzerne, Lycoming, Monroe, Philadelphia, Pike, Potter, York

Cases Among 5-18-Year-Olds

The Department of Health provides weekly data on the number of statewide cases of COVID-19 among 5 to 18-year-olds.

Throughout the pandemic, there have been134,128 total cases of COVID-19 among 5 to 18-year-olds. Of that total, 171 occurred between June 18 – June 24.

Cases by demographic group is available on the DOH website.

Business Visits

The Department of Health provides weekly data on the number of individuals who responded to case investigators that they spent time at business establishments (restaurants, bars, gym/fitness centers, salon/barbershops) and at mass gatherings 14 days prior to the onset of COVID-19 symptoms.

The department continues to prioritize case investigations to prevent outbreaks. In addition to the need for people to answer the call from a case investigator, Pennsylvanians should continue to take steps to prevent the spread of COVID-19.

Of the 1,662 cases reported June 13 – June 19 and excluding Philadelphia County residents and those who answered the digital case investigation, 17.5 percent (290) of respondents provided an answer to the question as to whether they spent time at a business establishment.

Compared to data reported on June 22, this week’s data saw an increase for people who reported going to a restaurant (33 percent vs. 32 percent last week), going to the bar (21 percent vs. 10 percent last week) and those going to a salon/barbershop (14 percent vs. 9 percent last week). The data saw a decrease for people who reported going to some other business (33 percent vs. 52 percent last week) and those going to the gym (9 percent vs. 10 percent last week).

Of the 1,662 cases, 17.3 percent (288) answered the question as to whether they attended a mass gathering or other large event. Of the 17.3 percent of cases, 11.5 percent (33) answered yes to whether they attended a mass gathering or other large event 14 days prior to onset of symptoms. The number of those attended a mass gathering or other large event decreased from 13.2 to 11.5 percent compared to last week.

In addition to the traditional case investigation, the Department of Health launched the Connect & Protect Form as a means to complete a digital case investigation. During the week of June 13 – June 19, there were 30 forms completed and returned. Of the 99.7 percent, or 29 people, who answered whether they spent time at any business establishment two days before symptom onset or positive collection date if asymptomatic, 30 percent, or nine individuals, individuals answered yes. Of the nine individuals who said that they had frequented a business, one reported going to the restaurant or bar.

It remains essential that they answer the phone when case investigators call and to provide full and complete information to these clinical professionals or on the Connect & Protect form the case investigator provides.

Gov. Wolf continues to prioritize the health and safety of all Pennsylvanians through the COVID-19 pandemic. Pennsylvanians should continue to take actions to prevent the spread of COVID-19, regardless of in what county they live. COVID-19 has been shown to spread easily in the air and contagious carriers can be asymptomatic. Pennsylvanians are encouraged to wash their hands, social distance, get vaccinated and download COVID Alert PA.