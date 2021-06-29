Metallic Powder Coatings Market is Driven by Evolving Consumer Demand; Global Sales are Expected to Reach US$ 3.3 billion by 2031

/EIN News/ -- PUNE, India, June 29, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Global Metallic Powder Coatings Market Share, Trends, Analysis and Forecasts, 2020-2030 provides insights on key developments, business strategies, research & development activities, supply chain analysis, competitive landscape, and market composition analysis.



Metallic Powder Coatings market size was estimated to be US$ 1.79 billion in 2020 and is expected to reach US$ 3.3 billion by 2031 at a CAGR of 5.7%. Powder coating alludes to dry outer finishing coat utilized on items for improving protective qualities and visual attractiveness of the items. The general cycle includes polymer saps, flow consistency admixtures, colors and different added additives blended, liquefied, cooled, and later set into uniform structure.

Various methods are utilized to accomplish use of this uniform buildup on metallic and non-metallic substrate. Because of low bad effect on environment, this product is broadly utilized in an assortment of utilization over fluid in specific industries, automotive industry, industrial machines, architectural, furnishings, general businesses.

Metallic powders can be harder to spray than solid shading powders. Basically, the electrostatics, in addition to other things, affect the way the metallic chips in the powder situate. A little change in chip direction can change the shade of the coating, particularly when there is an enormous difference between the base tone and the shade of the metallic coat.

Growth driving factors of Metallic Powder Coatings Market

The booming demand for metallic colors from the architectural and automotive enterprises and huge set-ups along with individual retail marketplaces for wheels are driving the metallic powder coatings market. Evolving buyer demand for special and catchy products has made metallic colors a possibility for the automotive business for the near future.

The expanded recognition of aluminum colors in the automotive area has been instrumental in driving the development of the market. The developing attentiveness regarding the usage of particulars with low carbon impressions is expected to drive the demand for metallic colors that are environment friendly paints and coatings items. Thus, the utilization of metallic shades in powder coatings is booming at a quick speed as they give a more extensive scope of color shades to the buyers.

Betterment of infrastructure by the local government alongside living accommodations approvals will decidedly affect the architectural and paint domain, by implication supporting industry development. Incredible performance properties alongside accessibility of the item in discrete shapes, tones and surfaces will additionally prod the powder coating market income during the forecast time of 2021-2031.

High response rate attributable to simplicity of practical application, lower item costs and ecological adequacy are powering the demand. Expanding need to improve the indoor and outside air quality considering the impacts of Volatile Organic Compounds (VOC) on human health, manufacturers are fixated on lessening VOC content. Negligible VOC discharges, when contrasted with fluid paints, will give solid business standpoint to industry members as they can agree effectively and monetarily with the guidelines of the United States environmental protection agency.

The leading market segments of Global Metallic Powder Coatings Market

Bonding/bonded process type segment is projected to procure the quickest development during the forecast time of 2021-2031. This process is observed to make a steadier application than dry mixed/unbounded one and enables a vastly improved aesthetics once finished.

Architectural sector is the biggest end-use industry segment, as far as both volume and worth are considered during the estimation period of 2021 and 2031. The utilization of metallic powder coatings in the architectural segment is developing a result of is escalating because of its superior enduringness and availableness in discrete finishing and color pigments. Asia Pacific rules the market in this end-use segment, trailed by Europe and North America. Metallic powder coatings for architectural applications incorporate interior along with exterior coatings, for example, cover boards, metal structures, railings, along with window panels and door frames. These coatings are essentially utilized in residential and industrial structures and preferred by paint process experts and DIY vendees. They are utilized to cover aluminum and steel, both internally and externally, application wise.

Hybrid is the quickest developing resin segment, as far as volume is concerned, estimated during the year 2021 and 2031. Hybrid resin is formed when epoxy resin is combined with polyester resin to produce a powder with numerous similar attributes as epoxies. They are utilized basically for indoor applications. Epoxy-polyester half-breed exhibits probably the best exchange traits of all thermoset powder coatings. These half-breed powder coatings are particularly valuable in equipment, shelve like products, office furniture, installations, and general mechanical applications. Mixture definitions can be altered to utilized in both industrial and aesthetic applications.

Booming demand to improve the indoor and outside air quality considering the health consequences of Volatile Organic Compounds (VOC), producers are working on diminishing VOC smug. Negligible VOC outflows, when contrasted with liquid form of paints, will give solid business standpoint to industry members as they can go along effectively and financially with the guidelines provided by the United States Environmental protection agency.

Asia Pacific region is projected to be the biggest and the quickest developing business sector for metallic powder coatings during the forecast time of 2021-2031. The alteration of the market in the said region is essentially credited to high financial development, trailed by hefty projects being undertaken by different enterprises, for example, architectural sector, automotive sector, instruments and equipment manufacturing sector, and furniture sector. Another financial improvement factor is the exponential rise in populace in nations like China and India.

Different governing bodies are moving their industrial units to the region because of the minimal expense of wages and nearness to developing business sectors like India, Indonesia, and Malaysia. As a result, improving market scenario in coming years.

The key players of the Global Metallic Powder Coatings Market are:

Akzonobel N.V., American Powder Coatings, Inc., Arsonsisi S.P.A., Asian Paints Limited, Axalta Coating Systems, LLC, Cardinal, Diamond Vogel, Duluxgroup Ltd., Emil Frei GmbH & Co. Kg, Erie Powder Coatings Inc., Ifs Coatings, Igp Pulvertechnik Ag, Jotun A/S, Neokem S.A., Ppg Industries, Primatek Coatings Ou, Pulverit S.P.A., Rpm International Inc., St Powder Coatings S.P.A., Teknos Group Oy, the Sherwin-Williams Company, Tiger Coatings GmbH & Co. KG, Vitracoat, Weg, Yba Kimya A.P.

Global Metallic Powder Coatings Market Key Segments:

By Process type

Bonding

Blending

Extrusion

Others

By Pigment Type

Aluminum

Mica

Others



By Resin Type

Polyester



Hybrid

Epoxy

Polyurethane

Others





By Region

North America U.S. Canada Rest of North America

Europe Germany UK France Spain Italy Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific Japan China India Australia Rest of APAC

Middle East & Africa UAE South Africa Saudi Arabia Rest of MEA

South America Brazil Rest of South America





