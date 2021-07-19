ALCHEMCO’S TECHCRETE 2500® WATERPROOFING AGENT EARNS NOTICE OF APPROVAL (NOA) FROM MIAMI-DADE COUNTY BUILDING DEPARTMENT
RICHMOND, VA, UNITED STATES, July 19, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- TechCrete 2500® Waterproofing Agent by Alchemco was granted a Notice of Approval (NOA) from the Miami-Dade County Building Department. The Miami-Dade County’s Product Control Approval System is one of the most highly regarded standards of testing used to assess construction products anywhere in the world.
As per Mario Baggio, CEO of Alchemco, “Receiving an NOA from Miami-Dade County Building Department is a notable achievement. Their extremely high standards of assessment and approval are well known internationally. It’s difficult to receive approval, which is one of the reasons we set the goal of achieving the NOA designation … we continuously strive to set ourselves apart in the industry.” Alchemco is committed to improving the global waterproofing industry by using our unique technology, that has been protecting concrete structures around the world for over 40 years.
What makes Alchemco TechCrete 2500® Unique?
In early February of last year, TechCrete 2500® Waterproofing Agent was voted by the 60,000 attendees as “Most Innovative Product at the internationally attended ‘World of Concrete’ Convention in Las Vegas, Nevada. This added to the company’s growing list of achievements, which center around providing long-term and eco-friendly waterproofing protection for a wide range of exposed concrete structures. What makes TechCrete 2500® different from other waterproofing products is that its one-of-a-kind formula penetrates below the surface of the concrete to create a continuous, long-term barrier against water and chemical entry, which substantially enhances concrete durability. Alchemco’s TechCrete 2500® chemically reacts with materials inside the concrete matrix to form a calcium silicate gel that fills and blocks pores, cracks, and capillaries. This gel remains resident below the surface and will continually activate to waterproof future stable cracks that appear in the concrete.
In addition, the TechCrete 2500® waterproofing systems is easier and faster to apply than most traditional systems available in the market. It is designed to waterproof existing non-structural cracks up to 2.0 mm in width, as well as future cracks up to 0.4 mm in width for the design life of the structure. It is a long-term, cost-effective waterproofing solution that protects the concrete at the highest level of performance.
TechCrete 2500® High-Level Performance Over 40 Years
Concrete is one of the most utilized construction materials on the planet and is selected when structures are designed to last a long time. However, unprotected concrete can prematurely deteriorate over time, which is what makes selecting the ‘right’ waterproofing solution so important. Alchemco’s TechCrete 2500® Waterproofing Agent is a well-proven product that has been protecting important concrete structures around the globe since 1975. Over the past 40+ years, this product has been a great choice for clients who want an affordable long-term solution to preserve, protect, and waterproof concrete.
About Alchemco
Alchemco is a global manufacturer of high-quality waterproofing systems that are used to clean, repair, protect, and waterproof concrete & masonry structures. It has become a world leader in the protection of exposed concrete structures through innovation, education, and consistently providing high-quality products. With TechCrete products used to protect concrete structures in 75 countries over the past 40+ years, Alchemco is a proven leader in this market segment. As the company’s slogan states: Today’s solution, for tomorrow’s problems.
