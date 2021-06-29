California Secures Federal Assistance to Support Response to Lava Fire in Siskiyou County 6.29.21

Published: Jun 29, 2021

SACRAMENTO – Governor Gavin Newsom today announced that California has secured a Fire Management Assistance Grant (FMAG) from the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) to help ensure the availability of vital resources to suppress the Lava Fire burning in Siskiyou County.

The FMAG, which is provided through the President’s Disaster Relief Fund on cost-share basis, will assist local, state and tribal agencies responding to the fire to apply for 75-percent reimbursement of their eligible fire suppression costs.

The Lava Fire has burned more than 13,330 acres, forcing evacuations in the communities of Lake Shastina and Juniper Valley.

The Siskiyou County Emergency Operations Center has been activated and Governor’s Office of Emergency Services (Cal OES) staff are on site to support local agencies as they respond to the emergency. Cal OES is also mobilizing mutual aid strike teams and firefighters to support the response.

CAL FIRE, the Siskiyou County Sheriff’s Department and other mutual aid resources are also on scene working in Unified Command with the United States Forest Service.

