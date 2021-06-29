Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
News Search

There were 564 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 213,001 in the last 365 days.

California Secures Federal Assistance to Support Response to Lava Fire in Siskiyou County 6.29.21

Published:

SACRAMENTO – Governor Gavin Newsom today announced that California has secured a Fire Management Assistance Grant (FMAG) from the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) to help ensure the availability of vital resources to suppress the Lava Fire burning in Siskiyou County.

The FMAG, which is provided through the President’s Disaster Relief Fund on cost-share basis, will assist local, state and tribal agencies responding to the fire to apply for 75-percent reimbursement of their eligible fire suppression costs.

The Lava Fire has burned more than 13,330 acres, forcing evacuations in the communities of Lake Shastina and Juniper Valley.

The Siskiyou County Emergency Operations Center has been activated and Governor’s Office of Emergency Services (Cal OES) staff are on site to support local agencies as they respond to the emergency. Cal OES is also mobilizing mutual aid strike teams and firefighters to support the response.

CAL FIRE, the Siskiyou County Sheriff’s Department and other mutual aid resources are also on scene working in Unified Command with the United States Forest Service.

###

You just read:

California Secures Federal Assistance to Support Response to Lava Fire in Siskiyou County 6.29.21

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.