“Unbridled Gifts” by Carolyn Lantzy is a compelling memoir of a loving mother with mental illness
A heartfelt journal that shows a struggle of a doting mom who had mental issues while raising her two daughters with Bipolar Disorder and ADHD.
If you are a parent of a child or have a loved one that suffers from or with mental health issues, this book is for you. I understand your struggles, as I have gone through them too.”BEL AIR, MD, UNITED STATES, July 6, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- “Unbridled Gifts”: a representation of a real household superhero who victoriously defeated all the challenges she has encountered in raising her two kids. “Unbridled Gifts” is the creation of published author Carolyn Lantzy, a writer and a licensed clinical social worker who loves early 1900 period history, religion, reading, painting, and crocheting.
Lantzy shares, “Unbridled Gifts is my story about raising my daughters with Bipolar Disorder and Attention Deficit Hyperactivity Disorder. Here I chronicle not only their growing up years and how these mental health issues played out in their lives but also my struggles as a mother with a mental illness while raising my often challenging and strong-willed children. I wrote this book because there were no books on the market that even spoke about this when my children were growing up; I felt so alone. Now that they are adults, while there are books about these disorders, there are few memoirs about raising children with these mental health disorders. I wrote this book for parents with this in mind. It is a real story for them so that they may not feel alone in their struggles.”
Published by Book Vine Press, Carolyn Lantzy’s new book is a potent account that is purposely written to inspire parents that they, too, can overcome their struggles in life no matter how hard it may seem for them.
With this book, Lantzy hopes that readers may find this book indispensable as it provides some sense of comfort, knowing that they too, as parents, can come out on the brighter side of life. This book also reminds the readers that their unbridled gifts are indeed precious.
