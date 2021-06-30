Why Families are Hustling to Buy Multigenerational Homes in 2021

Seaview is one of the largest and most versatile models More Space & Many Layout Options

Families are teaming up to purchase multigenerational homes in South Florida

WESTLAKE, FL, USA, June 30, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- One in five Americans are now living in multigenerational homes where two or more adult generations (and often children, too) share a living space.

While not a new concept, the 2020 global pandemic has accelerated interest in multigenerational living well into 2021, and Label & Co.’s Sky Cove and Sky Cove South – of Westlake, new gated communities in Westlake, Florida, offer floor plans for families of all sizes.

The pandemic created many barriers for families spread across multiple households. Many family members went without in-person contact with family members for months at a time due to lockdowns and visiting restrictions. Holiday gatherings and trips to visit relatives were postponed or canceled. In addition, daycare closures created huge challenges for working parents with young children. Economic slowdowns and workplace austerity measures decreased opportunities for recent college graduates entering the workforce, forcing many to move back home or delay their plans to relocate.

These and other hardships are minimized or eliminated by multigenerational living.

Affordable and practical

For many families, multigenerational homes can be affordable and practical. Multigenerational living combines the security of shared expenses and the convenience of built-in quality time with relatives. In fact, research has shown a 30 percent increase in multigenerational living since 2007.

According to a recent article by Michele Lerner in the Washington Post, the National Association of Realtors reported that homes purchased by multigenerational households in the United States rose to 15 percent between April and June 2020. This is the highest percentage of multigenerational home ownership since the association began tracking the statistic in 2012.

Pandemic disruptions accelerated plans for adults to move aging parents into their homes for caregiving or to help with childcare, according to the article. More and more, families are choosing to purchase a home that fits their current way of life, and multigenerational living is well suited to a post-pandemic lifestyle.

Priorities have shifted

A home designed with space to accommodate an aging parent, an adult child experiencing a life transition, or a live-in caregiver for young children, has become a top priority for many buyers.

As multigenerational homes in South Florida become increasingly more popular, homebuilders are responding. Multigenerational homes often feature enlarged community spaces such as oversized kitchens and open living spaces where families can conveniently and comfortably gather.

At Sky Cove South, boutique builder Label & Co. offers several flexible floor plans to suit a variety of situations. For example, the builder’s two-story Seaview and Seaview 5 plans feature master suites on both floors, providing space and privacy for parents and grandparents living together.

Label & Co.’s curated selection of Sky Cove South floor plans include optional dens, lofts and double-master suites to promote multigenerational living.

Sky Cove South is the second gated neighborhood built by Label & Co. in Westlake, Florida. The company’s initial project, Sky Cove, is nearly sold out; Sky Cove South offers another 197 homes with floor plans up to 2,755 square feet.

For more information about new homes in Palm Beach County, visit Sky Cove and Sky Cove South’s website.

More About Sky Cove South

Within the brand-new city of Westlake, Florida, discover Sky Cove South, a gated neighborhood of 197 single-family homes built by award-winning Label & Co. With 8 new, one- and two-story, 3- to 5-bedroom floor plans, three beautiful exterior elevations, incomparable luxury upgrades, and so many ways to personalize your home, Sky Cove South is truly the perfect neighborhood for all kinds of families!

Sky Cove South Temporary Sales Center (at Sky Cove of Westlake)

5568 Starfish Road, Westlake, FL 33470

Open 7 Days from 10:00 a.m. – 6:00 p.m.

Directions: Sky Cove South’s Temporary Sales Center is located at Sky Cove. Take Seminole Pratt Whitney Road between Okeechobee Boulevard and Northlake Boulevard. From Seminole Pratt Whitney Road, turn East onto Town Center Parkway North and follow signs to Sky Cove Models.

For more information and appointments visit https://www.skycovehomes.com/ or call 561-792-3004.

About Label & Co.

The boutique builder with the big-builder pedigree, Label & Co.’s executive team led by Harry L. Posin, the former President of Minto Communities, leverages 30-plus years of experience building over 20,000 residences in South Florida to build incomparable homes for discerning homebuyers. Its under-construction community, Sky Cove of Westlake, is nearly sold out. The recently completed Centra Falls, Centra Falls West and Chapel Grove communities in Pembroke Pines were three of the top-selling townhome communities in Broward County.

