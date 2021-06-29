Tragic Story of Twins Torn Apart Leads to Birth of Wellness Company, Nick’s CBD

Founder of the company, Alex Koch, dedicates his life and work to the memory of his twin brother, Nick.

DANVILLE, PENNSYLVANIA, UNITED STATES, June 29, 2021 / EINPresswire.com / -- A new CBD company on the market, Nick’s CBD , is a testament to the life and loss of founder Alex Koch’s twin brother, Nick, who died in a tragic skiing accident.Nick’s CBD is a manufacturer and distributor of high-quality CBD products accessible to those who need the beneficial health effects of hemp in their everyday lives. The company believes in helping people above profits and, as such, it is one of the only CBD businesses to offer a discount to medical patients who are typically not able to afford products of this nature.“I decided to start a CBD company out of the entrepreneurial spirit my twin brother and I shared growing up,” says Alex Koch, founder of Nick’s CBD. “We always talked about one day running a successful business together. While my best friend and twin brother, Nick, is no longer with us, I’m dedicated to continuing our dream by building a CBD brand. Nick’s CBD was created to honor the selfless life of my twin brother, who benefited from CBD’s healing properties, as he suffered from regular seizures. I hope his story can save lives and our company can deliver the incredible benefits of CBD to as many people as possible.”While the twin brothers shared many dreams they had for their future, sadly, they would never be able to realize their dreams together. On December 23rd, 2019, Nick was lost in a ski accident, as he was not wearing a helmet. This news devastated Alex, but he never forgot the dream he and his brother shared to start their own CBD business and Nick’s CBD was ultimately born with one mission – to offer quality CBD products at prices everyone can afford.“Nick’s sole mission in life was to help others,” states Alex. “He was always trying to make other smile and, one time, he even gave another classmate his cell phone, as he couldn’t afford one of his own. To continue Nick’s giving legacy, I will do my best to help as many people as I can. That is why we are the first CBD company to offer a discount for medical patients. We guarantee our prices are the lowest online, and if not, we will price match our competitors by 5%.”For more information about Nick’s CBD, please visit www.nicks-cbd.com About Nick’s CBDNick’s CBD offers consumers a variety of full-spectrum and THC-free options. All products are CBD with test results and the company makes the 3rd party COAs readily available for all online customers. Nick’s CBD also provides customers with free shipping and two-day shipping for orders over $75.To give back to the community, Alex is donating a portion of his profits to Helmet Heads, a company that provides helmets to protect skiers and other sport enthusiasts from suffering the same fate as his brother. To date, Alex has donated over $20,000 to the organization.