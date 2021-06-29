Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
July 8 dedication set for marker honoring Native American attorney, suffragist Baldwin

 

A National Votes for Women Trail Marker honoring Marie Louise Bottineau Baldwin, a Native American suffragist and attorney, will be dedicated July 8 in Pembina. The ceremony will be held from 12:30 to 1:30 p.m. on the grounds of the Pembina State Museum. 

Marie Louise Bottineau Baldwin Biography: https://www.nps.gov/people/marie-louise-bottineau-baldwin.htm

