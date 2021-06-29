July 8 dedication set for marker honoring Native American attorney, suffragist Baldwin

A National Votes for Women Trail Marker honoring Marie Louise Bottineau Baldwin, a Native American suffragist and attorney, will be dedicated July 8 in Pembina. The ceremony will be held from 12:30 to 1:30 p.m. on the grounds of the Pembina State Museum.
EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content.
As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™,
tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our
Editorial Guidelines
for more information.