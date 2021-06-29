IoD Suffolk launch scheme to enable Suffolk’s next generation of business leaders

The IoD in Suffolk has partnered with the University of Suffolk (UoS) to launch a training and mentoring programme to recognise and develop future directors.

Even during these challenging times, we have found one common passion from business leaders – to inspire and support the next generation. We are delighted to be working with the University of Suffolk.” — John Cockburn-Evans, interim IoD Suffolk Chair

IPSWICH, SUFFOLK, UNITED KINGDOM, June 29, 2021 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Institute of Directors ( IoD ) in Suffolk has partnered with the University of Suffolk ( UoS ) and Suffolk-based business leaders to launch a training and mentoring programme designed to recognise and develop future directors.Piloted in Suffolk, the IoD’s new ‘Tomorrow’s Director,’ programme is aimed at recognising and developing young people who aspire to director level or senior leadership roles.Sponsored by local firms including Scrutton Bland and MHA Larking Gowan, the seven selected UoS students will take part in a programme that consists of specific training, boardroom simulation, and opportunities for reverse mentoring. They will also receive a year’s student membership of the IoD, enabling them to attend events, network with business leaders and gain insight into life as a director.Claire Culley, lecturer in marketing at the University of Suffolk said: “This is an exciting opportunity for our students to gain an insight into life as a business leader, explore the responsibilities and access mentoring and insight from successful Suffolk directors.” John Cockburn-Evans , interim IoD Suffolk Chair and director of international consulting firm Aspire2BLean said, “Even during these challenging times, we have found one common passion from business leaders – to inspire and support the next generation. We are delighted to be working with the University of Suffolk on the pilot scheme and look forward to meeting our first phase of successful candidates in September this year.“The Tomorrow’s Director programme is all about shaping and enabling young talent through training, mentoring and networking and the response has been incredible. We are already in discussions with a number of schools and colleges across the county, and we hope to have an army of Suffolk’s future business leaders joining us in 2022.”To find out more about the programme email Suffolk@iod.comThe Suffolk-based businesses sponsoring the pilot Tomorrow’s Director programme are: Your Telemarketing Ltd, Scrutton Bland, Aspire2BLean, Becketts Finance, MHA Larking Gowan Ltd, Ledger Solutions and The Write Impression (TWI).

The Institute of Directors in the East of England