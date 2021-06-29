Crypto Business World has launched a Job board for Fintech Industry

Find the right candidate Introducing our Job Board for Fintech Jobs

Crypto Business World (CBW) is pleased to announce the launch of its transformative and user-friendly job board for the Fintech Industry

NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, June 29, 2021 / EINPresswire.com / -- Crypto Business World (CBW) is pleased to announce the launch of its transformative and user-friendly Job Board for the Fintech Industry. Crypto Business World has created a one-of-its-kind job portal focused on the fintech industry that allows prospective candidates to connect with their desired employers.The website is designed to allow companies to quickly post jobs, connect with potential candidates, review and manage proficient job seekers all in one place. Employers have access to a database of talent with a growing list of qualified candidates. Candidates can upload and fill out their resumes in minutes, and the CBW job portal can provide candidates great exposure to fintech companies.CBW offers a Company profile page where the company can add its description, website, and social media accounts. Professionals crave information about the company so they can make an informed decision.CBW job board will suggest candidate jobs based on their interests, blogs about Tips and tricks for interview cracking, and best practices for job search. CBW jobs offer candidates to create their profiles so recruiters can get more comprehensive details of the candidate."Crypto Business World was created with a vision of creating a platform that allows everyone to express their thoughts. The goal of CBW is to help the fintech community grow, prosper and provide real value to people in the fintech industry. With our job site, we are fulfilling our goal." said Rippy Sethi, Chief Business Development Officer of Crypto Asset Rating Inc.Today, the fintech industry is creating disruptive innovations that are redefining financial services and reassembling the economic landscape, pushing traditional, old models towards obsolescence. Mainstream financial institutions are evolving, adapting, and have started recognizing the value of FinTech and embracing its disruptive nature. The fintech industry has gained massive momentum in the last decade; there is a huge demand for professionals with fintech skills. Currently, when it comes to proficient workers, demand is outstripping the supply. Crypto Business World is addressing this critical need and bridging the gap between talent and opportunities.Learn more about the Crypto Business World Job Board at https://jobs.cryptobusinessworld.com About Crypto Asset Rating Inc.Crypto Asset Rating Inc. is driven to plug the gaps in the Fintech market and connect the governance institutions with the existing and new thought leaders of the Fintech industry.Our product network includes one of the transcendent and innovative products in the crypto industry – Tokenization Asset Platform (TAP), a Software as a Service (SaaS) that offers the process of creating, issuing, managing, and converting an asset to digital securities. TAP does this by leveraging tokenization technology to fractionalize ownership of equities, bonds, shares, and commercial/residential real estate.Crypto Business World - the company's quality content and community platform for all updates in the crypto market. CBW is a place that allows for public discussion and gives individuals the opportunity to express their voices. It integrates in-house and external content to deliver subject matter across all platforms—news and articles, videos and podcasts, analysis reports, and press releases.Keeping the Fintech world's prospects in the upcoming years, Crypto Asset Rating Inc. has isolated planning to develop other Fintech products and services like Crypto Index, Exchange Rating, Sovereign Rating, and ETF rating that procures revenue potential.

