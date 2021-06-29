Two Worcester men sentenced to serve 18 and 13 years in state prison for 2019 nightclub shooting

PROVIDENCE, R.I. – Attorney General Peter F. Neronha announced that two Massachusetts men were sentenced in Providence County Superior Court to serve a combined 31 years at the Adult Correctional Institutions (ACI) for their roles in a 2019 shooting at Club Flow in Providence that seriously injured a patron.

Dajour Hutchins (age 23) and Robert Sudue (age 27) both of Worcester, Massachusetts pleaded guilty to felony assault and firearms charges.

Hutchins pleaded guilty to one count each of felony assault resulting in serious bodily injury, discharge of a firearm during the commission of a crime of violence (felony assault) resulting in injury, and carrying a pistol without a license.

Sudue pleaded guilty to one count each of assault with a dangerous weapon, use of a firearm during the commission of a crime of violence (felony assault), and carrying a pistol without a license.

At a hearing on June 15 before Superior Court Justice Robert D. Krause, the court sentenced Hutchins to 38 years at the ACI with 18 years to serve and the balance of the sentence suspended with probation. At a separate hearing before Judge Krause that same day, the court sentenced Sudue to 23 years at the ACI with 13 years to serve and the balance of the sentence suspended with probation.

"If there was ever a case where long sentences were warranted, this is it. The notion that an appropriate response to being asked to leave a nightclub is to shoot up the place is outrageous," said Attorney General Neronha. "This is 2021, not the 'Old West', notwithstanding the defendants' apparent confusion otherwise. They are now off the streets – and that makes everyone safer. I am grateful for the continuing fine work of the Providence Police Department, in partnership with this Office, to investigate and prosecute gun violence."

Had the cases proceeded to trial, the State was prepared to prove beyond a reasonable doubt that on the evening of August 18, 2019, Hutchins and Sudue entered Club Flow, located on Cranston Street in Providence, and proceeded to hold employees at gunpoint before shooting multiple rounds both inside and outside of the nightclub, seriously injuring a patron.

Earlier that evening, Hutchins and Sudue visited the nightclub as patrons before being asked to leave by security. Hutchins and Sudue then left the nightclub, went to their vehicles to retrieve handguns, and returned to confront club employees.

Hutchins, armed with a 9-millimeter semi-automatic pistol, and Sudue, armed with a .38 caliber revolver, drew their weapons on club employees, holding them at gunpoint.

During the incident, a patron sought to exit the nightclub when he was confronted by Hutchins in the entryway. The patron attempted to run away, but Hutchins shot him through the back.

Both Hutchins and Sudue fired additional rounds in the parking lot, before fleeing in separate vehicles.

The victim was transported to Rhode Island Hospital by rescue personnel and underwent emergency surgery. He later recovered from his injuries.

Investigators from the Providence Police Department recovered shell casings from the scene as well as surveillance footage that captured the shooting.

"Gun violence continues to be a widespread concern throughout our communities and the criminals responsible for these mindless acts have no regard for themselves or the lives of the innocent victims and their families that are affected by them," said Steven M. Paré, Providence Commissioner of Public Safety. "Once again, I thank our law enforcement partners at the Attorney General's Office for their dedication and hard work, bringing justice to the victim involved. I commend the PPD Detective Bureau for their outstanding efforts throughout this investigation."

Special Assistant Attorneys General Edward G. Mullaney and Gregory Abilheira of the Office of the Attorney General and Detectives David Harrington and Raymond Majeau of the Providence Police Department led the investigation and prosecution of the case, with assistance from the Worcester Police Department.

###