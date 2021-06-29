» News » 2021 » Cuivre River State Park hosts Nature Photography 1...

Cuivre River State Park hosts Nature Photography 101 workshop July 6

JEFFERSON CITY, MO, JUNE 29, 2021 – Cuivre River State Park invites aspiring photographers to a Nature Photography 101 workshop at 6:45 p.m. Tuesday, July 6, for an opportunity to improve photography skills while exploring nature.

Those interested in learning the basics of photography and how to get that perfect nature shot should meet the park naturalist at the Blazing Star Trailhead in the campground. This program is designed for beginner and casual photographers and will cover the basics skills using any camera device.

Participants should bring a device (i.e., camera, phone or tablet) and arrive promptly to ensure the "golden hour" lighting. The prairie is in full bloom this time of year, so opportunities for beautiful photos will be endless. Spots are limited. Those interested should call the park office at 636-528-7247 to register.

The public is strongly encouraged to follow social-distancing guidelines and be proactive in protecting themselves and others.

Cuivre River State Park is located at 678 State Route 147, Troy, north of Interstate 70. For more information on this event, call the park at 636-528-7247.

For more information on state parks and historic sites, visit mostateparks.com. Missouri State Parks is a division of the Missouri Department of Natural Resources.

