Healthcare PPE Market to Hit USD 29.5 Billion by 2028; Amazon Business Introduces COVID-19 Supplies Store to Provide Access to Essentials, Says Fortune Business Insights™

Top companies covered in Healthcare PPE Market are Honeywell International Inc. (North Carolina, U.S.), 3M (Minnesota, U.S.), ANSELL LTD. (Richmond, Australia), Alpha ProTech (Richmond, Australia), Superior Gloves (Ontario, Canada), Medline Industries, Inc. (Illinois, U.S.), Cardinal Health (Ohio, U.S.), DuPont (Delaware, U.S.), Kimberly-Clark Corporation (Texas, U.S.), Sterimed Group (New Delhi, India), Medisca Inc (Montreal, Canada), Moldex-Metric (California, U.S.), MHCare Medical, other key players profiled

/EIN News/ -- Pune, India, June 29, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global healthcare personal protective equipment (PPE) market is set to gain momentum from the rising incorporation of artificial intelligence (AI) by tech giants and renowned healthcare companies to cope up with the COVID-19 pandemic effectively. In March 2020, for instance, iFlytek, joined hands with the Chinese Academy of Sciences to co-develop an AI-based COVID-19 diagnosis platform for analyzing and reading a patient’s CT scans in just 3 seconds. This information is given by Fortune Business Insights™, in its published report, titled, “Healthcare Personal Protective Equipment Market, 2021-2028.” The report further mentions that the market size was USD 37.6 billion in 2020. It is projected to drop from USD 49.9 billion in 2021 to USD 29.5 billion in 2028 at a CAGR of -7.3% during the forecast period.





Top 10 healthcare PPE market manufacturers operating globally are:

Honeywell International Inc. (North Carolina, U.S.)

3M (Minnesota, U.S.)

ANSELL LTD. (Richmond, Australia)

Alpha ProTech (Richmond, Australia)

Superior Gloves (Ontario, Canada)

Medline Industries, Inc. (Illinois, U.S.)

Cardinal Health (Ohio, U.S.)

DuPont (Delaware, U.S.)

Kimberly-Clark Corporation (Texas, U.S.)

Sterimed Group (New Delhi, India)

Medisca Inc (Montreal, Canada)

Moldex-Metric (California, U.S.)

MHCare Medical

Other Key Players





Get a Sample PDF Brochure:

https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/request-sample-pdf/healthcare-personal-protective-equipment-ppe-market-103309





COVID-19 Pandemic: Disruptions of Supply Chains to Hamper Growth Worldwide

The outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic has disrupted the supply chains of a wide range of industries. Travel bans and shutdown of factories have also put immense pressure on PPE manufacturing firms, as well as their supply chains. According to the Society for Healthcare Organization Procurement Professionals (SHOPP), multiple assisted living centers and hospitals caring for COVID-19 positive patients have exhibited a surge of 1064% in the cost of the required healthcare PPE amid the pandemic.





Segmentation:

Hospital Facilities Segment Held 44.8% Share in 2020: Fortune Business Insights™

By end-users, the healthcare PPE industry is segregated into consumers, healthcare facilities, and others. Out of these, the healthcare facilities segment generated 44.8% in terms of the healthcare personal protective equipment market share in 2020. It is expected to remain at the forefront in the upcoming years because of the increasing demand for PPE to prevent the spread of germs in clinics and hospitals.





Report Coverage:

The report aims to analyze the healthcare personal protective equipment industry by considering contributions, prospects, and growth trends. It presents detailed profiles of every key player operating in the market to analyze their core competencies in each segment. Apart from that, it ensures to help our clients better understand the competitive developments, namely, joint ventures, acquisitions, new product developments, agreements, and expansion of production facilities.





Browse Detailed Summary of Research Report with TOC:

https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/healthcare-personal-protective-equipment-ppe-market-103309





Drivers & Restraints:

Urgent Need to Prevent Transmission of COVID-19 to Foster Growth

COVID-19 can spread asymptomatically and is extremely contagious. Hence, concerns regarding safety among patients and healthcare professionals in critical care are surging rapidly. The demand for healthcare PPE, such as goggles, face shields, gloves, gowns, and face masks is increasing worldwide as they help in lowering the exposure to hazards. Many companies are nowadays aiming to raise their production capacities to cater to the high demand. However, the equipment is used by clinicians and doctors for a longer period of time. This often results in skin injuries, especially on the forehead, cheeks, and nose bridges. It may obstruct the healthcare personal protective equipment market growth in the near future.





Regional Insights:

Rising Number of COVID-19 Cases in U.S. to Favor Growth in North America

Geographically, in 2020, North America procured USD 12.50 billion in terms of revenue. It is anticipated to lead the market in the forthcoming years. The increasing number of COVID-19 cases in the U.S. is expected to propel the demand for healthcare PPE from frontline workers and paramedical staff. As of June 2020, the country experienced approximately 1,859,597 confirmed cases of COVID-19. In Asia Pacific, the market is expected to grow considerably. This growth is set to be contributed by China as it is considered to be a major exporter of healthcare personal protective equipment worldwide.





Competitive Landscape:

Key Companies Focus on Unveiling Innovative Products & Services to Compete in Market

The market is highly fragmented with the presence of numerous key players. They are mainly focusing on launching novel products and services to help people tackle the impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic. Kimberly-Clark Corporation, Cardinal Health, Superior Gloves, and others are striving to enhance their existing portfolios and refine their value chains to gain a competitive edge.





Below are the two vital industry developments:

May 2020 : Amazon Business unveiled the latest COVID-19 Supplies Store. It would enable the company to offer easy access to buy COVID-19 related supplies for businesses on the e-commerce platform in India.

: Amazon Business unveiled the latest COVID-19 Supplies Store. It would enable the company to offer easy access to buy COVID-19 related supplies for businesses on the e-commerce platform in India. April 2020: Mirakl introduced the StopCOVID19.fr. marketplace to assist the French Government, workers, and healthcare personnel to tackle the coronavirus. More than hundred sellers have signed up to donate or sell hairnets, gels, glasses, gowns, and other significant items since the launch.





Inquire Before Buying This Research Report:

https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/queries/healthcare-personal-protective-equipment-ppe-market-103309





Detailed Table of Content:

Introduction Research Scope Market Segmentation Research Methodology Definitions and Assumptions

Executive Summary

Market Dynamics Market Drivers Market Restraints Market Opportunities Emerging Trends

Key Insights Key Emerging Trends – For Major Countries Regulatory Analysis Latest Technological Advancements Porter’s Five Forces Analysis Recent Industry Developments - Policies, Partnerships, New Product Launches, and Mergers & Acquisitions

Qualitative Insights – Impact of COVID-19 on Global Healthcare Personal Protective Equipment Market Supply Chain Challenges Steps taken by Government/Companies to overcome this impact Potential opportunities due to COVID-19 outbreak Value Chain Analysis

Global Healthcare Personal Protective Equipment Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast, 2017-2028 Key Findings / Summary Market Size Estimates and Forecast By Product (Value) Protective Clothing Coveralls Isolation Gowns Others Eye & Face Protection Face Mask N95 Respirators Surgical Masks & Others Safety Goggles Others Gloves Examination Surgical By End-user (Value) Healthcare Facilities Consumers Others By Region (Value) North America Europe Asia Pacific Latin America Middle East & Africa



TOC Continued…!





Have a Look at Related Research Insights:

Protective Clothing Market Size , Share & Industry Analysis, By Product (Disposable and Durable), By Application (Flame Retardant Apparel, Chemical Defending Garment {Radiation Protection, Particulate Matter, and Others}, Clean Room Clothing, Mechanical Protective Clothing, and Others), By End-Use (Pharmaceutical, Oil & Gas, Chemical, Firefighters, and Others), and Regional Forecast, 2020-2027

Personal Protective Equipment Market Size , Share & COVID-19 Impact Analysis, By Product (Hand Protection, Eye & Face Protection {Safety Spectacles, Safety Goggles}, Hearing Protection {Ear Plugs, Cap Mounted Earmuffs}, Protective Clothing {Chemical Defending Garment}, Respiratory Protection {(APR), and Supplied Air Respirators}, Protective Footwear, Fall Protection, Head Protection), By End-use Industry, and Regional Forecast, 2021-2028





About Us:

Fortune Business Insights™ delivers accurate data and innovative corporate analysis, helping organizations of all sizes make appropriate decisions. We tailor novel solutions for our clients, assisting them to address various challenges distinct to their businesses. Our aim is to empower them with holistic market intelligence, providing a granular overview of the market they are operating in.

Phone:

US:+1 424 253 0390

UK: +44 2071 939123

APAC: +91 744 740 1245

Email: sales@fortunebusinessinsights.com

LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/fortune-business-insights

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/FortuneBusinessInsightsPvtLtd