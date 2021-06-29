Global Healthcare Gamification Market Estimated to Hit $47,281.5 Million and Grow with a Significant CAGR of 11.9% from 2019 to 2026 – Exclusive Report [120 Pages] By Research Dive

The global healthcare gamification market is anticipated to observe noteworthy growth in the upcoming years. Growing adoption of the digital mediums, such as wearable devices, to maintain a record of health data is driving the growth of the market. The casual game sub-segment, enterprise based sub-segment, and preventions sub-segment are estimated to dominate the market. The Asia-Pacific region is estimated to lead the market.

/EIN News/ -- New York, USA, June 29, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- A latest report on the global healthcare gamification market has been added by Research Dive to its offerings. As per the report, the market is projected to hit $47,281.5 million and rise with a remarkable CAGR of 11.9% from 2019 to 2026. The report offers an all-inclusive lookout of the current situation and future scope of the global industry. The report is drafted by expert market analysts and promises to be a trustworthy source of data and comprehensive market insights for new entrants, existing market players, investors, stakeholders, shareholders, etc.

Request for Free Sample of the Market Research Report at: https://www.researchdive.com/download-sample/62

Factors Impacting the Market Growth

Growing health consciousness among people owing to the sedentary and modern lifestyle is boosting the growth of the global healthcare gamification market. Also, the increasing adoption of the digital mediums, such as wearable devices, to maintain a record of health data, including pulse count, footsteps, and many more is anticipated to unlock profitable opportunities for the market growth during the forecast period. Moreover, growing implementation of advanced technology in healthcare gamification is expected to fuel the market growth in coming years.

However, high costs and misuse of healthcare gamification platforms are expected to hinder the market growth. Also, it is observed that gamification can be an ideal option for short term goals but it gets tough to accomplish the long term goals which ultimately results in the decline of the business. This factor is likely to restraint the market growth during the forecast period.

Healthcare Gamification Market Growing opportunity by Innovation and Development

The report segments the global healthcare gamification market into game type, application, end use, and region.

Casual Game Sub-Segment to Dominate the Market Growth

Among the game type segment, the casual game sub-segment is expected to observe significant growth growing with a CAGR of 10.2% during the forecast period. The growth of this sub-segment is mainly because casual games are fun, easy, and need shorter time duration.

Preventions Sub-Segment to Lead the Market

Among the application segment, the preventions sub-segment is expected to hold a leading market share and garner $11,584.0 million by 2026. The growth of this sub-segment is mainly because of the increasing number of fitness loving people and rising adoption of several apps that compare health and fitness performance.

Enterprise Based Sub-Segment to Grab Highest Market Share

Among the end use segment, the enterprise based sub-segment is expected to observe significant growth and garner $17,967.00 million by 2026. The growth of this sub-segment is mainly because of the rising initiatives by employers toward the health of their employees.

Connect with Our Analyst to Contextualize Our Insights for Your Business: https://www.researchdive.com/connect-to-analyst/62

Asia-Pacific Region to Lead the Market

The report analyzes the global healthcare gamification market across several regions such as North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and LAMEA. Among these, the Asia-Pacific region market is expected to grow rapidly and garner $6,154.6 million by 2026. The growth of this region market is mainly due to the rising population and poor accessibility to hospitals in this region.

Major Players in the Market

The report lists some of the leading players functioning in the global healthcare gamification industry including -

Bunchball

Mango Health

Nike

Fitbit

JawBone

Microsoft

EveryMove

Hubbub Health

Ayogo Health

Akili Interactive labs

The report also offers several industry-top tactics and approaches such as top strategic moves & developments, product/service range, business performance, Porter five forces analysis, and SWOT analysis of the foremost players, functioning in the global industry. For instance, in October 2020, SPARK Healthcare, a leading provider of results-driven, advanced healthcare solutions for biotech, pharmaceutical, and medical device companies, launched Beacon Learning, a novel mobile app that makes use of evidence-based gamification technology to facilitate healthcare advertising agencies and pharmaceutical or medical device companies to instruct remote customers – particularly those in "no see" clinics.

Top Trending Reports-

Medical Device Manufacturing Outsourcing Market - https://www.researchdive.com/165/medical-device-manufacturing-outsourcing-market



Computer-Aided Drug Discovery Market - https://www.researchdive.com/159/computer-aided-drug-discovery-market



Patient Centric Healthcare App Market - https://www.researchdive.com/2140/patient-centric-healthcare-app-market

Mr. Abhishek Paliwal Research Dive 30 Wall St. 8th Floor, New York NY 10005 (P) +91-(788)-802-9103 (India) Toll Free: 1-888-961-4454 E-mail: support@researchdive.com Website: https://www.researchdive.com Blog: https://www.researchdive.com/blog/ LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/research-dive/ Twitter: https://twitter.com/ResearchDive Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/Research-Dive-1385542314927521