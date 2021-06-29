Olive Oil Consumption Trends: A Case Study by Turkish Olive Oil Brand Artem Oliva
World's olive oil consumption trends are changing. Artem Oliva, one of the best Turkish olive oil brands, made a case study in order to evaluate the factors.
Artem Oliva is a Turkish olive oil brand that is paying great attention on this aspect and looking for always new ways to create additional value to the customers. ”IZMIR, TURKEY, June 29, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Olive oil is an indispensable food for us. As a rule of thumb, human body needs to 44 grams to 77 grams of fat per day and the more portion of olive oil is within this amount, the more health benefits will be acquired. When it comes to define the consumption trends of olive oil in the world, the trends are observed to be changing over the time although olive oil is constantly perceived as a healthy fat.
Since the ancient times, olive oil has been in the center of the nutrition of the people who have access to that oil. Before the development of logistics systems and easiness of shipment of olive oil to broad distances, this region of people consuming olive oil was limited to Mediterranean basin. The reason behind is because Mediterranean is the origin of olive tree and the olive oil.
The people of Mediterranean have learned the olive oil processing, consumption and even trade of it well thanks to the wisdom they obtained for so many decades. These people are so well experienced with this oil that they could value the use of it in cooking, energy, medicine and so on. Of course, the main area of use of extra virgin olive oil was always been in meals. Therefore, Mediterranean countries have so many olive oil recipes with countless of ingredients.
However, this is not the same situation for the people who are not living in Mediterranean basin. Outside this region, people are not well used to the features of olive oil. There are other types of oils that are consumed more widely than olive oil such as sunflower oil, corn oil and palm oil. What it has been observed that the olive oil consumption trend of the people who are living outside of Mediterranean is changing.
In a recent case study made by Artem Oliva, it is observed that the olive oil consumption trends for the countries living outside of Mediterranean is shaped with the legs. First leg is the increasing amount of consumed olive oil. The second leg, on the other hand, is the increasing interest on special physical design related innovations of the olive oil bottle. This aspect consists of the size of the bottle, pourer type, shelf life, label design, color of the bottle and additional value added by the producer company. All these aspects are highlighting the hot points in the current olive oil consumption trends.
This clearly shows that there is a change in this. The pace of this change is accelerated by the technological development and easiness of awareness of olive oil by the people who have no domestic production. The effective usage of social media by the olive oil manufacturer companies is playing great role on this aspect as well.
The first point checked was the first leg of the study which is about the overall amount of olive oil consumed. The data shows that in the year of 1990/1991 season the world olive oil consumption was around 1.5mio tons. Over the almost 30 years, the amount has increased up to 3.0mio tons which means that the consumption trend has almost doubled. There is a positive correlation between non-producer countries and olive oil consumption. This means that the total amount of olive oil consumed by the countries outside of Mediterranean has been constantly increasing.
Another striking point in this part is that the consumption of Turkish olive oil is on the increasing side by the non-Mediterranean countries. The data shows a constant increase over the course of time in exports of Turkish olive oils to countries where no major domestic production is available.
The second part of the study that is showing quite important insights about the olive oil consumption trends of the world. In this part of the study, mainly design related aspects were evaluated. This design aspects consist of the bottle type, bottle size, label design, pourer design, closure and additional value adding items.
Olive oil label design is one of the most important aspects effecting consumer’s olive oil brand choice. When a consumer is looking for a new brand of olive oil, the first aspect is to check the label. This rule sits in the center of consumption trends. What is observed in the study are as follows.
- Consumers are looking for more minimalist label designs that is clearly stating what is inside of the bottle.
- Consumers do not prefer to see many technical wordings that would be misleading at the end of the day. Many consumers are aware that they do not know much about the technicalities of olive oil production and prefer not to see saturated technical term which relates to production of olive oil.
- Consumers are seeking to see the shelf life and short instructions about how to preserve the olive oil after the bottle is opened. Many of the consumers do not know the effects of light and prefer to have information directions about how to keep the olive oil safe.
In this regard, Artem Oliva that is a Turkish olive oil manufacturer, is offering one of the best minimalist olive oil label designs in order to meet above mention demand of the consumers.
Another point in label design is flexibility. Since Artem Oliva knows this very well, the company is also a private label olive oil producer in order to meet the demand from the customers who are looking for olive oil under their labels and brands.
Bottle type and size is another aspect of olive oil from the consumers point of view.
- Consumers are looking for small bottles with the same unit prices of bigger ones.
- This aspect has some subcategories. With the shaping of fast social life, people are looking for more practical and quicker solutions with small containers of food. The main reason behind it is to utilize less space for a food item, to spend less time with it and pursue a practical solution for quick dishes instead of purchasing in big quantities and stock them.
- Bottle type is also another factor that addresses to esthetic perception. In olive oil, more circular bottles such as Dorica type bottles are more preferred.
This aspect of olive oil bottle is one of the main starting point of Artem Oliva as well. Artem Oliva is providing circular and cornered bottle varieties in order to supply the most demanded olive oil bottles to consumers all over the world.
Pourer design is another important item. Although it is not paid high attention by the olive oil companies, consumers are looking for better pourer solutions for liquid foods such as olive oil. As it is well known, olive oil is a sticky liquid fat. When it drops on cloth or onto an unwanted place, it would not be so easy to clean it. This problem creates demand for more innovating pourer solutions.
Artem Oliva is offering both drop stop and jumping pourer solutions in order to give a clean and precise flow of olive oil from the bottle.
In today’s advanced era of marketing, one of the most important topics is creating additional value to the customers. If the preferred olive oil brand is able to give additional value to the consumer, this is considered as quality.
Artem Oliva is an olive oil brand that is paying great attention on this aspect and looking for always new ways to create additional value to the customers. As an example, Artem Oliva is offering wide range of olive oil recipes in the website that is giving a guide about how great meals can be made with Artem Oliva’s Extra Virgin Olive Oil.
As a result, this study shows how important the value creating is becoming in the consumers point of view. These aspects are expected to gain more and more value over the time with the same circumstances of developments of today’s world.
