Global Blood Screening Market to Witness Double-Digit Growth: Expected to Reach USD 4.0 billion in 2027

The leading players in the global blood screening market are Grifols, F. Hoffmann-La Roche AG, Abbott Laboratories, BioMérieux, Bio-Rad Laboratories, Siemens Healthineers, Danaher Corporation, Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc., Ortho Clinical Diagnostics, Inc., Becton, Dickinson and Company, DiaSorin, GFE, Trinity Biotech, Merck Millipore, GE Healthcare, Perkin Elmer, and Bio-Techne Corporation, and others prominent players.

/EIN News/ -- Noida, India, June 29, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- A study recently conducted by the strategic consulting and market research firm BlueWeave Consulting revealed that the global blood screening market reached USD 1.8 billion in 2020 and is further projected to reach USD 4.0 billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 11.1% during 2021-2027 (forecast period). The growth of the global blood screening market can be attributed to rising health awareness among the population, increasing prevalence of various infectious diseases, and rising awareness toward blood donations. Blood screening methods are leveraged to help identify numerous infectious diseases, including but not limited to HBV (hepatitis B), HIV1 (Human immunodeficiency virus), HCV (hepatitis C), antibody test for COVID-19, HIV2, and others. Diseases have been on the rise in recent years as a result of rising urbanization and overcrowding in developing nations, which in turn is contributing to the growth of the global blood screening market.

Request for Free Sample of the report: Click Here

Increased awareness regarding blood donations is propelling the global blood screening market forward

The increased efforts of various organizations and governments have resulted in an increased donation and pre-transfusion research all over the world. According to the WHO, an estimated 108 million blood donations are made worldwide each year. An overwhelming bulk of blood donations are provided to countries that have less than 20% of the global population. With the growing awareness and demand for safe blood transfusion, the development of appropriate testing technologies, kits, reagents, and other things are required, presenting opportunities for developing countries. It has had a favorable impact on the global blood screening market.

Additionally, there has been a rising testing rate for hepatitis B, hepatitis C, and blood diseases which have been recorded at nearly doubled estimates across many countries, thereby generating an ever-increasing requirement for blood testing kits, that has resulted in creating opportunities across the global blood screening market. To motivate volunteers, the WHO set a goal of providing safe access to blood worldwide. Similarly, the Australian Red Cross had recently launched an initiative called "First Blood: Overcoming Donor Fear," which encouraged people to donate blood by providing a toolkit to help first-time donors reduce their anxiety amid donating blood. The programs have been raising voluntary investments and are expected to shift the demand for global blood screening over the forecast period.

The growing frequency of newer pathogens is augmenting the global blood screening market growth

In recent years, there has been an unanticipated increase in the number of novel infections caused by bacteria, fungi, viruses, zoonotic diseases (diseases transmitted by animals), and others. Additionally, various pathogens also attack living organisms through various vectors (virus in most cases). Also, comprehensive research and development are being promoted on a continuous basis for classifying the characteristics of these pathogens, thereby diagnosing their presence in the blood. As a result, there has been a rising demand for screening products around the world, thereby impacting the growth of the global blood screening market.

To prioritize R&D in public health emergency contexts, the WHO has recently been focusing on the high risk of numerous potential pathogens and diseases like COVID-19, Crimean-Congo hemorrhagic fever, Ebola virus disease, and Marburg virus disease, Lassa fever, Middle East respiratory syndrome coronavirus (MERS-CoV), and Severe Acute Respiratory Syndrome (SARS), Nipah and henipaviral diseases, Rift Valley fever, Zika, and others which have been the driving force for the global blood screening market.

Major demand coming from products and services segment in the global blood screening market

The product and services category broadly consists of reagents and kits, NAT reagents and kits, ELISA reagents and kits, other reagents and kits, instruments, outright purchase, rental purchase, and software and services. Among these, the reagents and kits segment accounted for the largest share in the global blood screening market. The factors that have contributed to the sectors’ growth include frequent utilization of reagents and kits, rising transfusion-related screenings, increasing number of blood donations, and the rising prevalence of chronic blood-related diseases. Reagents have also proven to be a more cost-effective measure for customers with a high return on retail investment.

The high cost and reusability of various instruments leveraged can hinder the growth of the global blood screening market. However, the rising adoptions and acceptance rates from the consumers ever since the launch of instruments, have proven beneficial for the growth of the instruments segment that is expected to outweigh the effects of their bottlenecks. For instance, the FDA (Food and Drug Administration) had recently approved Roche’s Cobas Zika donor screening test for the Zika virus that can help prevent the spread of the Zika virus in the U.S. via blood donations.

Blood banks and hospitals are helping driving the global blood screening market

Based on end-users, the global blood screening market is broadly classified into two categories--hospitals and blood banks. Both blood banks and the hospitals follow a similar channel for the procurement of blood and then make it available to a patient in need. People may sometimes willingly donate blood, which is usually accompanied by the issuance of a donor card, which can be used in the future to obtain any form of blood required by the patient. Following COVID-19, all blood banks and hospitals are witnessing immense pressure to supply blood for COVID-19 patients who require safe transfusions. According to the WHO, there has been an increase of 7.8 million blood donations received from unpaid voluntary donors as recorded from 2013 to 2018. Over 79 countries had collected over 90% of their blood supply arising from voluntary unpaid donors as against 56 countries who had collected over 50% of the blood supply from family/replacement or paid donors. As a result, the healthcare industry has strengthened the blood transfusion infrastructure and systems across hospitals and blood banks for safer transfusion activities and clinical use of blood, thereby enabling the growth of the global blood screening market around the world.

Global blood screening Market: Regional Insights

Based on the region, the global blood screening market is divided into North America, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, the Middle East & Africa, and Latin America. Among these regions, the North American region accounted for the largest share in the global blood screening market, followed by Europe. According to the U.S. Department of Health & Human Services, the U.S. boasts over 13.2 million blood donors who contribute to a total of 17.3 million transfused blood product units every year. There are various factors, such as the evolving demand for donated blood, the rising number of blood donations, and the high prevalence of novel pathogens, the presence of high-quality infrastructure across hospitals and clinical laboratories, and the presence of major market players in the region, which have been the driving force for the region to lead the growth of the global blood screening market. Additionally, the Asia Pacific region is expected to witness the fastest growth rate among all regions in the global blood screening market, owing to rising healthcare affordability, increased awareness regarding blood donations, and increased emphasis of major industry players on emerging and developing countries in the region.

Enquire before purchase: Click here

COVID-19 Impact Analysis

The COVID-19 pandemic has resulted in disrupting the lives of all individuals around the world and has created havoc on the global economy as well as the global blood screening market. Many countries were forced to enforce nationwide lockdowns as a result of high infection rates and the negative consequences of collapsing public health systems, affecting supply chains in manufacturing, commerce, and other associated services in particular. The world is presently identifying newer ways for independent laboratories to extend their research. However, curfews and lockdown worldwide have almost halted the blood donations, limited/canceled collection drives, diminished the demand for donated blood, and has adversely affected the growth of the global blood screening market, which is likely to have a negative impact during the forecast period globally. However, since lockdown restrictions are being eased by the governments of different countries, the number of blood donors has increased slightly. Additionally, the rising demand for blood transfusion from the COVID-19 patients to help with their plasma consisting of the antibodies has also proven pivotal in safeguarding the lives of patients confronting severe repercussions from the virus.

The leading players in the global blood screening market are Grifols, F. Hoffmann-La Roche AG, Abbott Laboratories, BioMérieux, Bio-Rad Laboratories, Siemens Healthineers, Danaher Corporation, Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc., Ortho Clinical Diagnostics, Inc., Becton, Dickinson and Company, DiaSorin, GFE, Trinity Biotech, Merck Millipore, GE Healthcare, Perkin Elmer, and Bio-Techne Corporation, and others prominent players. The global blood screening market is moderately fragmented which has resulted in high growth potential for several new entrants, thereby creating a lucrative opportunity. The emergence of new entrants in the global blood screening market has also resulted in healthy competition among long-established service providers in the industry.

In June 2020, Grifols announced that the company had acquired a 10% stake in Bloodbuy (BloodSolutions, LLC), which happens to be a cloud-based marketplace facilitating the purchase and sale of blood components across the U.S. The Bloodbuy platform allows participating healthcare providers to provide blood component needs on an on-demand and recurring basis, ensuring that hospitals can continue to provide the best care to their patients while also allowing blood-collection centers to distribute lifesaving products more widely.

Scope of Report

By Product and Services

Reagents and Kit NAT Reagents and Kit Enzyme and Polymerases Standards and Controls Probes and Primes Buffers, Nucleotides, and Solutions Labeling and Detection Reagents







Elisa Reagents and Kits Immunosorbents Controls Conjugates Substrates Sample Diluents and Wash Solutions

Other Reagents and Kits

Instruments

Outright Purchase

Rental purchase

Software and services

By Technology

Nucleic Acid Testing Transcription Mediated-Amplification Real-Time Polymerase Chain Reaction







Enzyme-Linked Immunosorbent Assay Chemiluminescence Immunoassay Fluorescent Immunoassay Colorimetric Immunoassays

Rapid Tests

Western Blot Assay

Next-Generation Sequencing





By End-User

Blood Banks

Hospitals





By Region

North America The U.S. Canada

Europe Germany The U.K. France Italy Spain Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific China Japan India Australia Rest of Asia-Pacific

Latin America Brazil Mexico Rest of Latin America

The Middle East and Africa South Africa Saudi Arabia U.A.E. Rest of MEA



Other similar reports:

Global Newborn Screening Market , By Product Type (Consumables [Assay Kits & Reagents, and Other Consumables]; By Instruments (Pulse Oximeter, and Newborn Hearing Screening [Accessories, and Devices, and Other Instruments]); By Test Type (Dried Blood Spot, Hearing Screening, Critical Congenital Heart Defect (CCHD), and Other Test Types); By Technology (Tandem Mass Spectrometry, Pulse Oximetry, Enzyme Based Assays, DNA Assays, and Other Technologies); By End-User (Hospitals, Diagnostic Centres, and Other End Users); By Region (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East, and Africa) Trend Analysis, Competitive Market Share & Forecast, 2017-2027

Global Drug Screening Market ; By Product & Services [Equipment (Chromatography Instruments, Immunoassay Analyzers, and Breath Analyzers), Rapid Testing Devices (Oral Fluid Testing Devices and Urine Testing Devices), Consumables (Assay Kits), Laboratory Services, and Accessories (Calibrators & Controls, and Sample Collection Cups) ], By Sample Type [Oral Fluid/Saliva, Breath, Hair, Urine and Other Samples], By End User [Workplace & Schools, Criminal Justice, Hospitals, Drug Testing Laboratories, Personal Users, and Others], By Region [North America, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, the Middle-East & Africa, and Latin America] Trend Analysis, Competitive Market Share & Forecast, 2017-2027

Global Hematology Analyzers and Reagents Market Size by Products & Services (Hematology Analyzers (5 Parts, 6 Parts, 3 Part, PoC, Semi-Automated), Hemostasis, Immunohematology), by Price Range (High, Medium and Low), by Application (Anemia, Blood Cancer, Hemorrhagic Conditions, Infection-Related Conditions, Immune System Related Conditions, and Others), by End-User (Hospital Laboratories, Blood Banks, Commercial Service Providers, Government Reference Laboratories, Research & Academic Institute, and Others), By Region (North America, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, South America, and the Middle-East & Africa)Trend Analysis, Competitive Market Share & Forecast, 2021-2027.

Global Wearable Blood Pressure Monitor Market Size, By Product (Wrist Blood Pressure Monitor; Upper arm Blood Pressure, Finger Blood Pressure Monitor), By Indication (Hypertension, Hypotension, and Irregular Heart Beat), By Distribution Channel (Online, Offline), By Application (Home Healthcare, Remote Patient Monitoring, and Sports & Fitness), By Region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, South America, and the Middle East & Africa), (Trend Analysis, Market Competition Scenario & Outlook, 2016-2026

Global In Vitro Diagnostics (IVD) Market - By Type (Product [Reagents & Kits, Instruments], Service [Software, Testing Services]), By Technology (Clinical Chemistry, Immunoassay/ Immunochemistry, Molecular Diagnostics, Hematology, Microbiology, Coagulation & Hemostasis, Urinalysis), By Application (Oncology, Infectious Diseases, Diabetes, Cardiology, Nephrology, Autoimmune Diseases, Drug Testing/ Pharmacogenomics), By End-User (Hospitals, Point-Of-Care Testing, Laboratories, Academic Institutes), By Region (North America, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, Latin America and the Middle East and Africa); Trend Analysis, Competitive Market Share & Forecast, 2017-2027

Global Bioanalytical Testing Services Market , By Test Type (Cell-Based Assays, Virology Testing, Species-Specific Viral PCR Assays, Serology, Immunogenicity & Neutralizing Antibodies, Biomarker Testing, Pharmacokinetic Testing, Other Services); By Molecule Size (Smaller Molecule and Larger Molecule); By Application, Oncology, Neurology, Infectious Diseases, Gastroenterology, Cardiology, Other Applications);By End-Users (Pharmaceutical and Biopharmaceutical Companies Therapeutic, Contract Development and Manufacturing Organizations, Contract Research Organizations); By Region (North America, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, the Middle East & Africa, and Latin America) Trend Analysis, Competitive Market Share & Forecast, 2017-2027

More reports on Healthcare & Pharmaceutical: Click Here

About Us

BlueWeave Consulting provides comprehensive Market Intelligence (MI) Solutions to businesses regarding various products and services online & offline. We offer all-inclusive market research reports by analyzing both qualitative and quantitative data to boost up the performance of your business solutions. BWC has built its reputation from the scratches by delivering quality inputs and nourishing long-lasting relationships with its clients. We are one of the promising digital MI solutions companies providing agile assistance to make your business endeavors successful.

Website: www.blueweaveconsulting.com

US/Can/UK: +1 866 658 6826 | +1 425 320 4776 | +44 1865 60 0662

Email: info@blueweaveconsulting.com

Linked in: https://www.linkedin.com/company/blueweaveconsulting/