Alliance of philanthropic foundations calls for action for better future of food

Global Alliance launches 7 Calls to Action to catalyze food systems transformation in the build-up to UN Food Systems Summit 2021 and COP26.

ALLIANCE OF PHILANTHROPIC FOUNDATIONS CALLS FOR ACTION FOR A BETTER FUTURE OF FOOD

- The Global Alliance for the Future of Food releases seven Calls to Action in build-up to UN Food Systems Summit 2021, COP26, CBD COP15, and Nutrition for Growth

- Seven actionable pathways defined to stimulate structural change

- Calls to Action tackle governance, research, fiscal policy, private investment, agroecology, diet, and more

- Each is paired with a case study, demonstrating impact with that specific approach

- Framework for Action based on seven guiding principles launched alongside

Today the Global Alliance for the Future of Food launches How to Transform Food Systems: 7 Calls to Action to catalyze food systems transformation in the build-up to important international events like the UN Food Systems Summit 2021 and COP26. As a set, the Calls to Action centre on transformed food systems as a brilliant solution to big global challenges: climate, COVID-19, health, poverty, and the risk of future pandemics.

Inclusive, participatory governance; research for the public good; accounting for the environmental, social, and health impacts of food systems; unlocking investments - both public and private - toward ecologically-beneficial forms of farming, nutritious, sustainable, whole-food diets, and resilient livelihoods and communities, make up the seven pathways to structural change.

Each Call to Action is paired with a ‘Beacon of Hope’ case study and underpinned by a commitment to equity, inclusion, social justice, radical engagement, and collaboration amongst diverse agents of change. Testimonial case studies include Fiji’s Ministry of Agriculture tackling COVID-19 food shortages through subsidies for local farming, and a dividend-based approach for farmers to protect wildlife and biodiversity in Zambia.

Ruth Richardson, Executive Director, Global Alliance for the Future of Food said: “The time for bold action is now. Food systems transformation is urgent; it is unavoidable, and pick-and-choose piecemeal measures are simply not enough, especially in light of COVID-19. Each of the Calls to Action address the critical underlying structures that hold back much-needed systems transformation and these seven statements will be the demands we will make at every forum to boldly realize the change so critically needed for people and the planet.”

To further support tangible transformation, the document is accompanied by the publication of Principles for Food Systems Transformation: A Framework for Action. This practical tool is designed so that other like-minded individuals and organizations working on systems transformation can use guiding principles to help inform and guide the work they do for a better future for all.

About the Global Alliance for the Future of Food

The Global Alliance for the Future of Food is a strategic alliance of philanthropic foundations working together and with others to transform global food systems now and for future generations. We believe in the urgency of transforming global food systems, and in the power of working together and with others to effect positive change. Food systems reform requires new and better solutions at all scales through a systems-level approach and deep collaboration among philanthropy, researchers, grassroots movements, the private sector, farmers and food systems workers, Indigenous Peoples, government, and policymakers. www.futureoffood.org

Calls to Action

1. Ensure participatory, integrated, rights-based approaches to governance at all levels in order to address the structural inequities in food systems.

2. Increase research in systems-based approaches, with an emphasis on indivisible ecological, health, social, and economic goals.

3. Recognize the environmental, social, and health impacts of food systems policies and practices, and use this understanding to inform decision-making.

4. Direct public sector finance and fiscal policy toward regenerative and ecologically beneficial forms of farming, healthy food, and resilient livelihoods and communities.

5. Unlock investment opportunities in sustainable food systems and align private, philanthropic, and multilateral funders with national actors for greater impact.

6. Create enabling environments for agroecology and regenerative approaches to flourish.

7. Promote nutritious, whole-food diets underpinned by sustainable, diversified food production adapted to local ecosystems and sociocultural contexts.

Beacons of Hope

1. North East Slow Food & Agro-biodiversity Society (NESFAS) - India

2. The World Food System Center (WFSC) - Switzerland

3. The Common Market - USA

4. Ministry of Agriculture - Fiji

5. Community Markets for Conservation (COMACO) - Zambia

6. Masipag - Philippines

7. Gastromotiva - Brazil