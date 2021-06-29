Healthcare Supply Chain Management Market Size to Hit USD 5.40 Billion by 2028; Adoption of Blockchain Technology for Transaction to Boost Growth: Fortune Business Insights™

Top Players Covered in the Healthcare Supply Chain Management Market Research Report Are Henry Schein, Inc. (Melville, New York, United States), McKesson Corporation (Irving, Texas, US), Oracle (Austin, United States), Ascension (St. Louis, Missouri, US), Advocate Health Care, Inc. (Milwaukee, Wisconsin, US), Tecsys Inc. (Montreal, Canada), Banner Health (Phoenix, Arizona, US), Syft (Tampa, Florida), Ochsner Health System (Louisiana, US), Providence Health Service (Renton, Washington, US), and other key market players.

Global Healthcare Supply Chain Management Market Size| 2021 Covid-19 Impact On Healthcare Industry Global Analysis By Size, Trends, Growth, Share, Business, Key Players, Merger, Statistics, Competitive Landscape, And Regional Forecast To 2028 is latest study published by Fortune Business Insights. The global healthcare supply chain management (SCM) market is set to gain traction from the surging adoption of blockchain technology for transaction purposes.

It would help in tapping into the process of the movement of medical products and medicines. Clinical Supply Blockchain Working Group (CSBWG), a Biogen and Pfizer-led firm, for instance, developed a proof of concept project in August 2019 to track events and fulfil digital inventory requirements in the pharmaceutical industry. This information is given by Fortune Business Insights™ in a report, titled, “Healthcare Supply Chain Management Market, 2021-2028.” As per the report, the market size was USD 1.87 billion in 2020. It is projected to grow from USD 2.14 billion in 2021 to USD 5.40 billion in 2028 at a CAGR of 14.2% in the forecast period.





Global Healthcare Supply Chain Management Market Highlights:

To get to know more about the short-term and long-term impact of COVID-19 on this market,

Drivers & Restraints-

Increasing Online Purchases to Compel Firms to Opt for Software-based Systems

The adoption of software-based healthcare supply chain management systems is increasing rapidly nowadays. This is occurring because of the increasing preference for eco-friendly logistics and the rising number of online purchases worldwide. A wide range of activities, such as transportation, storage, procurement, and manufacturing of pharmaceuticals, medical devices, and surgical supplies can be done efficiently with software-based systems. According to a survey conducted by Sage Growth Partners, in March 2019, 86% of hospitals believed that SCM can enhance care quality, while 87% believed that it can accelerate margins by more than 1%. However, inadequate value analysis and data collection may hamper the healthcare supply chain management market growth.

The outbreak of covid-19 in the global market has made companies uncertain about their future scenario as the prolonged lock-down finds a serious economic slump. The latest survey on COVID-19 Outbreak-Global Healthcare Supply Chain Management Market is conducted to provide hidden gems performance analysis. Essential growth factors and study of Basis points [BPS] have been discussed in the following report. Research Report explains a detailed overview of market dynamics, segmentation, product portfolio, business plans, and the latest development in the industry.





Segments-

Hardware Segment Procured 19.5% Share in 2020: Fortune Business Insights™

Based on the end-user, the market is divided into healthcare providers, healthcare manufacturers, and others. By the delivery mode, it is fragmented into cloud-based and on premise deployment. Lastly, based on the components, it is trifurcated into software, services, and hardware. Amongst these, the hardware segment generated 19.5% in terms of the healthcare supply chain management market share in 2020. The software segment is set to remain at the forefront because of the rising need to manage structural workflows efficiently in healthcare organizations.

Report Coverage-

We employ iterative and comprehensive research techniques focusing on minimizing deviance. We use a combination of top-down and bottom-up approaches for estimating and segmenting quantitative aspects of the parents market. At the same time, data triangulation is used to look at the market from three perspectives. Simulation models were used to gather data about the forecasts and estimates of this industry.

Regional Insights-

Surging Deployment of Novel Software Solutions to Help North America Grow

Geographically, North America earned USD 0.96 billion in 2020 in terms of revenue. This growth is attributable to the increasing deployment of unique software and the rising number of new product launches in the region. On the other hand, Europe remained in the second position in 2020 on account of the surging awareness regarding the requirement of healthcare supply chain management solutions among providers.

Competitive Landscape-

Key Players Focus on New Software Developments to Cater to High Consumer Demand

The market houses a large number of local and international companies. Most of them are striving persistently to keep up with the high demand from customers by launching innovative software solutions. Below are the two industry developments:

September 2020 : Syft introduced a new solution on the Syft Synergy® enterprise supply chain management platform. It is called the decedent management and tracking solution. It enables users to monitor and track decedents through hospitals to funeral homes. It was developed in partnership with Barnes-Jewish Hospital.

: Syft introduced a new solution on the Syft Synergy® enterprise supply chain management platform. It is called the decedent management and tracking solution. It enables users to monitor and track decedents through hospitals to funeral homes. It was developed in partnership with Barnes-Jewish Hospital. June 2020: Blue Yonder joined hands with DHL Supply Chain for developing an integrated warehouse robotics management system. It would enable customers to standardize operations and onboarding data for numerous types of warehouse robotics across various vendors.





Some major points from Table of Content:

Introduction Market Scope Market Segmentation Market Methodology Definitions and Assumptions

Executive Summary

Market Dynamics Market Drivers Market Restraints Market Opportunities

Key Insights New Component Launch Impact of COVID-19 on Healthcare SCM Market Overview of Regulatory Scenario Impact on Supply Chain of Pharmaceuticals/Medical Devices Amid the Pandemic Key Industry Developments - Mergers, Acquisitions, and Partnerships

Global Healthcare Supply Chain Management Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast, 2017-2028 Key Findings / Summary Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Component Software Hardware Services Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Delivery Mode On-premise Cloud-based Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By End User Healthcare Providers Healthcare Manufacturers Others Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Geography North America Europe Asia Pacific Rest of the World







Continued...





