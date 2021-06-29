Gay Games 11 Hong Kong 2022 Accelerates into 500 Day Countdown

FGG GGHK2022

Prestigious global sports event estimates 12,000 participants, 75,000 visitors and HK$1 billion of tourism revenue coming to Hong Kong

HONG KONG, HK, CHINA, June 29, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Today marks the 500-day countdown to the 11th Gay Games in Hong Kong (GGHK), the first of its kind in Asia. The Games will be held from 11-19 November 2022, setting the stage for Hong Kong to be a host to more international sports events in the future.

“Our theme for the Hong Kong Games is Unity in Diversity, because this important multi-sports and arts & culture event is open to all, is a celebration of diversity and inclusion,” said Dennis Philipse, founder & co-chair of GGHK. “Everyone is welcome to participate regardless of ethnicity, religion, age, sexual orientation, gender identity, ability, or background.”

“In addition to celebrating Unity, which Hong Kong needs more than ever today, the Games will bring a much-needed boost to our economy,” said Lisa Lam, co-chair of GGHK. “We are expecting 12,000 participants, 75,000 spectators and 3,000 volunteers from 100 countries. This is a once-in-a-lifetime occasion for many participants, who will travel to Hong Kong from their home countries, many for the first time since lockdown.”

“We expect the Games to bring HKD1 billion into the local economy through accommodation (estimated 300,000 hotel room night bookings), local transportation, air travel, food & beverage, shopping, and tours/experiences.”

To date, the Games have received over 1,120 pre-registrations from international and local participants, representing nearly one-tenth of the expected 12,000 participants competing.

Ricky Chu Man-kin, Chairperson of the Equal Opportunities Commission (EOC) said, “While the economic case for Gay Games is beyond doubt, the fundamental message is that everyone – regardless of sexual orientation, gender identity and other attributes – should have an equal right to participate in sports and other parts of public life without having to hide who they are. Unity in Diversity - this has always been a core value driving the EOC’s work, and one that we hope policymakers, businesses and society at large will stand by.”

Allan Zeman, Chairman of Lan Kwai Fung Group (LKF) said, “The Lan Kwai Fong Group is excited to have the 11th Gay Games in Hong Kong. This event emphasizes love, diversity and inclusion in the sports world regardless of your background and gender.”

Patrick Kwok, Executive Director of the Hong Kong Hotels Association said “Hong Kong Hotels Association (HKHA) and its members cordially welcome Gay Games 11 to be hosted in Hong Kong next year, bringing tens of thousands of participants and spectators from across the world. This is the first time the event is held in Asia, putting Hong Kong in the spotlight, and bringing together diverse groups of people to experience the unique culture and moments of joy in Hong Kong, under the theme of ‘Unity In Diversity’. This is instrumental to promote the city’s destination image while showcasing our top-notch hotels and hospitality service.”

Philip Mok, President of Hong Kong Tennis Association (HKTA) said, “The Hong Kong Tennis Association welcomes Gay Games 11 to be hosted in our city in 2022. We believe sports is a great way to bring people together to stand in unity against discrimination. Diversity and inclusiveness are hallmarks of a world class city and a successfully held Gay Games will further cement Hong Kong's position in this regard.”

Mike Tanner, President of the Hong Kong, China Rowing Association (HKCRA) said, "World Rowing is committed to diversity, inclusion and accessibility. The rights and freedoms to practice rowing are set out in our statutes and are to be secured without discrimination of any kind. As a member of World Rowing, HKCRA is committed to these values and is proud to be an integral part of the first ever Gay Games to be held in Asia. We are looking forward to providing the best possible experience and exciting competition for rowers from all over the world. We believe the Gay Games Hong Kong 2022 can promote positive attitudes, unity and understanding in Hong Kong. 500 Days to Go!"

The Games will feature 36 sports in track and field, aquatics, ball games, racquet sports, and many more. New sports added to feature the unique character of Hong Kong include Dragon Boat Racing, Dodgeball, eSports, and Trail Running. Major events include Opening & Closing Ceremonies, Gala Concert, LGBTQ+ art exhibitions, daily performances at the Festival Village, and arts & culture events all over Hong Kong. Special events are being planned to celebrate the 40th anniversary of the Games.

From now until summer 2022, participants can pre-register at gghk2022.com and enjoy a discount of HK$200 off the participation fee when general registration opens. Registration entitles them to these privileges and goodies:

Welcome bag

Official participant’s guidebook

Participation Medal

Access to the Opening Ceremony

Access to the Closing Ceremony

Access to all non-paid sporting and cultural events

General admission every day to the Festival Village

Participants must be at least 18 years of age, and no pre-qualification is required.

The Games are organised and funded by the community, participants, commercial partners and sponsors. Supporting organisations include the Equal Opportunities Commission, BrandHK, InvestHK and the Hong Kong Tourism Board. Confirmed Platinum Partners are Marriott Bonvoy and YouTube.

The Games were conceived by Dr. Tom Waddell, an Olympic decathlete, and first held in San Francisco in 1982. Subsequent Gay Games have taken place in San Francisco (1986), Vancouver (1990), New York (1994), Amsterdam (1998), Sydney (2002), Chicago (2006), Cologne (2010), Cleveland+Akron (2014), and Paris (2018).

