Norman OK Subaru Dealership – Pre-Owned Car Rental/Maintenance Services Launched

/EIN News/ -- Oklahoma City, United States, June 29, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Oklahoma City, OK-based Hudiburg Subaru have announced they are to open a new branch in Norman, OK. The latest expansion to the franchise is scheduled to open its doors in early fall 2021 and will roll out updates to the existing range of vehicle purchasing and maintenance solutions.

The launch of the new branch continues the family-owned tradition and business ethics of Hudiburg Subaru through new and used vehicle sales, rentals, repairs, servicing and parts.

Subaru began life as the automotive wing of Japanese company Fuji Heavy Industries. Their vehicles first entered the US market as far back as 1968 with the introduction of the ultra-light Subaru 360. According to Car and Driver, the company’s defining moment came with the release of their 4×4 wagon in the mid 1970’s. In the modern era, Subaru sell over 600,000 vehicles in the US every year.

Customers will be able to browse the comprehensive range of new inventory at the soon-to-be opened Norman Subaru dealership. These include the 2021 Ascent Premium, an all-wheel drive, 7 passenger vehicle which features a 2.4L, H-4 cyl engine, automatic cruise control, heated seats, alloy wheels and an onboard navigation system.

All staff are trained by specialist Subaru technical instructors. The team bring expertise in accurate diagnosis and repair using genuine parts, all at competitive, affordable rates. Customers who book a service receive a complimentary multi-point check.

Norman Subaru will also offer a range of pre-owned vehicles to suit every budget. Customers can enjoy a wide range of fully serviced and certified used cars, SUVs and trucks. Test drives are on offer for those wishing to get a feel for their potential purchases.

Headed by general manager Brad Smicklas, Hudiburg Subaru is a family-owned and operated car dealership in Oklahoma City, OK. Their large team combine expertise in sales and vehicle maintenance.

A spokesperson says, “Visiting the Norman Subaru dealership allows you to find a great car at an affordable price. Whether you’re buying new or pre-owned you’ll know our team has got your back.”

With the announcement of the new Norman Subaru dealership, motorists in the Oklahoma City region can enjoy more choice, excellent service and high-end cars with dedicated maintenance support at every stage of purchasing and ownership.

