Autonomous Mining Equipment Market Trends, Strategies, Opportunities In The Autonomous Mining Equipment Market 2021-2030

The Business Research Company’s Autonomous Mining Equipment Global Market Report 2021: COVID 19 Growth And Change To 2030

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, June 29, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to the new market research report ‘Autonomous Mining Equipment Global Market Report 2021: COVID 19 Growth And Change To 2030’ published by The Business Research Company, the global autonomous mining equipment market is expected grow from $2.28 billion in 2020 to $2.81 billion in 2021 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 23.2%. The growth is mainly due to the companies resuming their operations and adapting to the new normal while recovering from the COVID-19 impact, which had earlier led to restrictive containment measures involving social distancing, remote working, and the closure of commercial activities that resulted in operational challenges. The market is expected to reach $3.44 billion in 2025 at a CAGR of 5%. Rising concerns regarding miners' safety are driving the autonomous mining equipment market.

The autonomous mining equipment market consists of sales of autonomous mining equipment that works on wireless communication technologies and electronic tracking (CT) systems. Autonomous equipment involves minimal human intervention and helps in safe and productive mining and transportation of ores and other materials. The market consists of revenue generated by the companies manufacturing autonomous mining equipment by the sales of these products.

Trends In The Global Autonomous Mining Equipment Market

Implementing data analytics such as artificial intelligence, machine learning, Internet of Things (IoT)-embedded systems, and other analytics in mining systems is a key trend in the autonomous mining equipment market. Artificial intelligence (AI) is helping to transform the mining industry into a safer, more profitable, and more environmentally friendly industry. AI can analyze vast quantities of data to better predict where to find better resources, along with minimizing errors. IoT system advances in mining equipment are making extraction cheaper without deteriorating existing grades. All of these changes are helping the industry improve its efficiency from mine to market.

Global Autonomous Mining Equipment Market Segments:

The global autonomous mining equipment market is further segmented based on type, application and geography.

By Type: Autonomous Hauling/Mining Trucks, Autonomous Drilling Rigs, Underground LHD Loaders, Tunneling Equipment, Other

By Application: Metal, Coal, Others

By Geography: The global autonomous mining equipment market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa.

Autonomous Mining Equipment Global Market Report 2021 is one of a series of new reports from The Business Research Company that provides autonomous mining equipment global market overviews, analyzes and forecasts market size and growth for the global autonomous mining equipment market, autonomous mining equipment global market share, autonomous mining equipment global market players, autonomous mining equipment global market segments and geographies, autonomous mining equipment global market's leading competitors' revenues, profiles and market shares.

Read Autonomous Mining Equipment Global Market Report 2021 from The Business Research Company for information on the following:

Data Segmentations: Market Size, Global, By Region And By Country; Historic And Forecast Size, And Growth Rates For The World, 7 Regions And 12 Countries

Autonomous Mining Equipment Market Organizations Covered: Caterpillar, Komatsu, Rockwell Automation, Hitachi, Sandvik, Hexagon, Atlas Copco.

Regions: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

Countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

