Global Communications Hardware Market Trends, Strategies, Opportunities In The Communications Hardware Market 2021-2030

The Business Research Company’s Communications Hardware Global Market Report 2021: COVID-19 Impact And Recovery To 2030

LONDON, GREATER LONDON , UK, June 29, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to the new market research report ‘Communications Hardware Global Market Report 2021: COVID-19 Impact And Recovery To 2030’ published by The Business Research Company, The global communications hardware market is expected to grow from $625.11 billion in 2020 to $666.53 billion in 2021 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.6%. The growth is mainly due to the companies rearranging their operations and recovering from the COVID-19 impact, which had earlier led to restrictive containment measures involving social distancing, remote working, and the closure of commercial activities that resulted in operational challenges. The market is expected to reach $900.88 billion in 2025 at a CAGR of 8%. The communications hardware market is expected to be aided by rapid growth in investments in smart city projects in many countries globally.

The communications hardware market consists of sales of communications hardware by entities (organizations, sole traders and partnerships) that provide telephone apparatus, and broadcasting and wireless communications hardware. It includes sales of wired and wireless communication hardware equipment. Examples of telephone apparatus hardware are central office switching equipment, cordless telephones (except cellular), PBX equipment, telephones, telephone answering machines, local area network (LAN) modems, multi-user modems and other data communications equipment, such as bridges, routers and gateways. Examples of broadcasting and wireless communications hardware include transmitting and receiving antennas, cable television equipment, Global Positioning System (GPS) equipment, pagers, cellular phones, mobile communications equipment, and radio and television studio broadcasting equipment.

Trends In The Global Communications Hardware Market

Rapid increase in energy consumption has been a major threat to environmental protection and sustainable development, thus driving the development of green technologies in the industry. Communications hardware accounts for about 2%-4% of the total global carbon emissions. Due to access to the high-speed internet provided by next-generation wireless networks and increased smartphone usage, data traffic has increased significantly. This has triggered a significant expansion of network infrastructures and increased the energy demands. Environment friendly batteries, renewable energy sources, and intelligent management of the power systems are being developed to reduce carbon emissions.

Global Communications Hardware Market Segments:

The global communications hardware market is further segmented based on type, application and geography.

By Type: General Communication Equipment, Broadcast Communications Equipment, Telecom Infrastructure Equipment

By Application: Military Use, Civil Use

Subsegments Covered: Alarm Systems And Equipment, Fire Detection Equipment, Smoke Detectors, Intercoms Systems And Equipment, Traffic Signals, Other General Communication Equipment, Pagers, Transmitting Antennas, GPS Equipment, Cellular Telephone, Other Broadcast Communications Equipment, Switching Equipment, Bridges, Gateways And Routers, Other Telecom Infrastructure Equipment

By Geography: The global communications hardware market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa. Among these regions, Asia Pacific is the largest region in the global communications hardware market, accounting for 32% of the market in 2020.

Communications Hardware Global Market Report 2021 is one of a series of new reports from The Business Research Company that provides communications hardware global market overviews, analyzes and forecasts market size and growth for the global communications hardware market, communications hardware global market share, communications hardware global market players, communications hardware global market segments and geographies, communications hardware global market’s leading competitors’ revenues, profiles and market shares. The communications hardware market report identifies top countries and segments for opportunities and strategies based on market trends and leading competitors’ approaches.

Read Communications Hardware Global Market Report 2021 from The Business Research Company for information on the following:

Data Segmentations: Market Size, Global, By Region And By Country; Historic And Forecast Size, And Growth Rates For The World, 7 Regions And 12 Countries

Communications Hardware Market Organizations Covered: Apple, Samsung, Cisco Systems, Huawei Technologies, Ericsson.

Regions: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

Countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

