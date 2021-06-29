World Rugby Chairman Sir Bill Beaumont to chair the jury of the Rugby Africa Media and Photography Awards

The inaugural Rugby Africa Media and Photography Awards (https://bit.ly/2QsBoEu) is pleased to announce World Rugby Chairman Sir Bill Beaumont as Chair of the jury.

World Rugby is the world governing body for the sport of rugby union (https://bit.ly/362MTql). World Rugby organises the Rugby World Cup (https://bit.ly/3dp9VvB) every four years, the sport's most recognised and most profitable competition. It also organises a number of other international rugby competitions, such as the World Rugby Sevens Series (https://bit.ly/3h4B1ul), the Rugby World Cup Sevens (https://bit.ly/3AcpLmX), the World Under 20 Championship (https://bit.ly/3jlkGCY), and the Pacific Nations Cup (https://bit.ly/2UIMsyR).

With applications to the prestigious awards running from May 17 to July 17, 2021, the competition is open to journalists and photographers who have remarkably captured the oval ball, green fields, and players in a display of rugby at its best. The winners will be announced on August 18, 2021, where two front-runners will have the opportunity to walk away with USD1,500 in prize money.

To apply for the competition entries can be submitted to:

Beaumont will chair a jury comprising of high-ranking senior executives of companies active in Africa, current and past male and female rugby players, and male and female rugby referees.

Speaking about the designated chair, General Manager at Rugby Africa, Coralie van Den Berg said: “It’s a great honour that the Chairman of World Rugby, Sir Bill Beaumont, is leading the jury panel of the first Rugby Africa Media and Photography Awards. It shows World Rugby’s commitment to make the game truly global and to reach out to all rugby nations. It is also a strong signal that Africa is the next market of growth for rugby with its young and booming population eager for more African sports content.”

Dedicated to the sustainable global growth of the sport in Africa, Rugby Africa views the continent as a key region with huge potential for the future development of rugby. In 2002, there were only six countries with notable participation in rugby on the continent: Morocco, South Africa, Namibia, Tunisia, Zimbabwe, and Ivory Coast. Fast forward to 2018 and an increase by 84%, Rugby Africa, has 38 union members.

Growth in player registration in 2017 was 66% (excluding South Africa) against an overall global increase of 27%. Countries with the quickest growth in total number of players between 2016 and 2017 as identified were Nigeria, Mauritius, Madagascar, Namibia, and South Africa, a fact clearly illustrating the passion for rugby across Africa.

Out of 105 countries playing competitive rugby in the world, one-third are African nations.

As part of Rugby Africa’s work to grow the culture of sport across the continent, the criteria for the awards will be cognizant of submissions that value the promotion and progression of the game as we love it, throughout the continent.

