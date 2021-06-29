Dubai Reveals Smart Helmet to Treat Depression, Obsessive-Compulsive Disorder and Smoking
EINPresswire.com/ -- Gaelan Medical, the UAE based healthcare and beauty distribution company revealed a device in the form of a smart helmet designed to treat depression, obsessive-compulsive disorder and smoking. This breakthrough treatment was unveiled during Arab Health 2021, which took place at the Dubai World Trade Center.
The helmet is a first of its kind worldwide. It is characterized by the use of artificial intelligence and deep transcranial magnetic stimulation, by reaching deeper areas of the cerebral cortex.
Ammar Martini, Board Directors Member and Medical Scientific Officer at Gaelan Medical said,“The new device uses innovative, technology, which requires less time and offers maximum comfort to the patients."
Arab Health, the four-day event launched on the 21st of June and has welcomed international and local healthcare experts looking to bring the latest medical technologies and innovative solutions to the region, all whilst maintaining rigid precautions needed due to the outbreak of Covid-19.
Gaelan's exhibition stand witnessed a large turnout of visitors who wanted to inquire about the smart helmet and the extent of its use in treating other psychological diseases. Visitors were also keen to learn more about the company's initiatives in providing the best healthcare products based on its strong ties with suppliers, group pharmacies, wholesalers and manufacturers.
H.E. Sheikh Awad Bin Mohammad Al Megrin, Head of the UAE Travelers, Dr. Jeffrey Weiss, a pioneer in stem cells surgery and treatment of blindness caused by retinal injury, and Mustafa Al Sehli, Managing Director of MHS Scotland also joined Gaelan's booth where multiple conversations about experiences, boundaries and possibilities in the healthcare industry were exchanged.
Bino John Division Head at Gaelan Medical stated in a conversation at Arab Health, “We are excited to be here at the largest exhibition for the healthcare and laboratory industry in the Mena area. We have already built a base of integral partnerships in the region and we look forward to expanding our relations, developing along the way a better future with care and cure."
Gaelan aims to bridge the geographical gaps and provide world-class solutions to healthcare providers that face multiple obstacles when it comes to business initiation, logistics and distribution, warehousing and marketing. It also strives to change patients quality of life by bringing new healthcare solutions to the market and proactively seeking opportunities in all avenues.
About Gaelan Medical:
Gaelan, the Dubai based healthcare and beauty distribution business is a part of Ghassan Aboud Group an international conglomerate that has been engaged in several key business sectors for more than two decades.
Gaelan follows a mission of care and cure and is dedicated to supporting healthcare providers with world-class solutions to better serve communities across the GCC region in general and in the UAE specifically. Gaelan medical caters to different healthcare needs including, pharmaceuticals re-export, medical consumables, medical equipment, health and beauty as well as pharmacovigilance. The company's flexibility and strong financial back-up by its mother company GAG coupled with the teams' extensive expertise make it the partner-of-choice for many stakeholders and a one-stop ideal partner in the region.
