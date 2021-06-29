3D Imaging Systems Are A Key Trend In The Poultry Market

Poultry Market - By Type Of Animal, By Distribution Channel, Product Type By Nature, And By Region, Opportunities And Strategies - Global Forecast To 2030

LONDON, GREATER LONDON , UK, June 29, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Poultry processing companies are increasingly using 3D imaging systems to optimize yields. 3D imaging systems model the poultry bird using sensors and actuators to determine the position of cut. The bird is put under the vision system, which takes the images and measurements, and geometry is determined. Near-infrared sensors determine the amount of meat and bone present in the bird. Vision analysis enables the system to perform optimal cuts for each bird regardless of the size and shape. It is a data-driven process which maximizes the yield and minimizes per unit cost for poultry meat processing. Major companies involved in pioneering this technology include Gainco, a meat and poultry equipment manufacturer, and Midwest Machine LLC.

Major players in the poultry industry include BRF S.A, Bayle S.A., CTB Inc., Cargill Incorporated, Cherkizovo Group.

TBRC’s poultry market analysis report is segmented by type into chicken, turkey, ducks, other poultry, by distribution channel into supermarkets/hypermarkets, convenience stores, e-commerce, others, by product type into seasoned, frozen, ready-to-cook, ready-to-eat, others, and by nature into organic, conventional.

The global poultry market is expected to grow from $310.7 billion in 2020 to $322.55 billion in 2021 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 3.8%. The growth is mainly due to the companies rearranging their operations and recovering from the COVID-19 impact, which had earlier led to restrictive containment measures involving social distancing, remote working, and the closure of commercial activities that resulted in operational challenges. The market is expected to reach $422.97 billion in 2025 at a CAGR of 7%.

Asia Pacific is the largest region in the global poultry market, accounting for 32% of the market in 2020. Western Europe is the second largest region accounting for 28% of the global market. Africa is the smallest region in the global poultry market.

Poultry Market - By Type Of Animal (Chicken, Turkey, Ducks and Geese, Others), By Distribution Channel (Supermarkets/Hypermarkets, Convenience Stores, Foodservice Stores, E-commerce, Others), Product Type (Fresh/Chilled, Frozen, Ready-To-Cook, Ready-To-Eat, Others) By Nature (Organic, Conventional), And By Region, Opportunities And Strategies - Global Forecast To 2030 is one of a series of new reports from The Business Research Company that provides poultry market overview, forecast poultry global market size and growth for the whole market, poultry market segments, and geographies, poultry global market trends, poultry market drivers, restraints, leading competitors’ revenues, profiles, and market shares.

