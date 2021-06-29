Bright Apps LLC Awarded Small Business Innovation Research (SBIR) contract with the U.S. Air Force

If you can dream it, we can build it

Bright Apps LLC specializing in artificial intelligence has been awarded a Small Business Innovation Research (SBIR) contract with the U.S. Air Force.

WALNUT CREEK WEST, CA, UNITED STATES, June 28, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Bright Apps LLC, California based technology company specializing in artificial intelligence, announced today it has been awarded a Small Business Innovation Research (SBIR) contract with the U.S. Air Force. Bright Apps is proud to be able to use their expertise and industry knowledge to revolutionize how the Air Force recruits, develops, selects, and distributes personnel across the force. With Bright Apps LLC MatchStrike, our AI-aided decision assistant will ignite the potential of the Air Force’s personnel.

“We are excited to have been chosen by the United States Airforce to help create a system that can support their staffing needs.” Greg McGregor, Bright Apps LLC.

About Bright Apps LLC

Bright Apps LLC has decades of combined team experience in creating innovative technology that helps companies rise to new heights in their industries. Our team brings an unprecedented level of expertise in disruptive technologies, software development and security. Specializing in the development of custom, end-to-end software solutions for clients, and having worked with fortune 500 companies, startups, the U.S. government has given unique expertise and insight to the latest technology needs.

