Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
News Search

There were 538 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 213,137 in the last 365 days.

DLNR NEWS RELEASE: UTILITY PROBING MARKS BEGINNING OF ALA WAI SMALL BOAT HARBOR IMPROVEMENTS

Posted on Jun 28, 2021 in Latest News, Newsroom

(HONOLULU) – A project to replace the aging and deteriorating water main at the Ala Wai Small Boat Harbor begins with utility probing this week. Pacific Isles Equipment Rental (PIER) Inc., will be working on the main until July 9 and will start the process by probing for all existing underground utilities that may be affected by the project.

Once all utilities are located construction plans will be finalized. The contractor will begin installation of high-density polyethylene (HDPE) water mains, service laterals, and fire hydrant connections. They will also conduct pavement repairs and other miscellaneous work. The installation of the water main is slated to start October 4 and expected to be finished by December 1.

The poor condition of the existing water line has caused multiple water main breaks over the years,” said DLNR Division of Boating and Ocean Recreation (DOBOR) Engineer, Finn McCall. “The new HDPE water mains are corrosion resistant and will provide more long-term durability. Slip permittees and harbor users will benefit from a more reliable water system and fewer water service shutdowns caused by breaks.”

No major closures are anticipated, however, various areas of the harbor will have parking stalls blocked off and traffic flow re-routed to allow room for the contractor to install the water main and service laterals. Areas affected by the project include the front row between Holomoana Street and Hobron Lane, all harbor access roads, rows 400, 500, 600, and 700.

The estimated cost for this project is $1,474,778.

 

# # #

 

You just read:

DLNR NEWS RELEASE: UTILITY PROBING MARKS BEGINNING OF ALA WAI SMALL BOAT HARBOR IMPROVEMENTS

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.