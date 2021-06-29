Celebrating Cookie Rookie's Love Collage for Coming of Age Gig 'Discover Me For Good'
Staffing agency, Recruiting for Good generates proceeds to fund gigs for talented kids #hiretalent #makepositiveimpact www.RecruitingforGood.com
Staffing agency, Recruiting for Good funds and creates meaningful gigs for kids to have fun fulfilling experiences, learn values, and make a positive impact.
Recruiting for Good creates Discover Me for Good a creative Coming of Age Gig for 8th Grade Girls to design their love collage; memorialize what they are most passionate about.
Once the girl completes her love collage; she earns a $100 gift card from Recruiting for Good. And Pays Forward The Experience to another girl and makes a positive impact in her life.
According to Carlos Cymerman, Recruiting for Good Founder, "Discover Me for Good is inspired by Super Sweet Girl CookieRookie! We're rewarding Cookie Rookie a $100 gift card to Lululemon. Thank you for participating and inspiring us all."
Since 1998, Recruiting for Good has been a purpose driven staffing company. Companies retain our recruiting agency to find talented and value driven professionals who love to use their talent for good in Accounting/Finance, Engineering, Information Technology, Marketing, Operations, and Sales. We're generating proceeds to make a positive impact. www.RecruitingforGood.com #landsweetjob #makeapositiveimpact @recruitingforgood
Discover Me for Good is a creative coming of age gig for 8th Grade Girls to design their love collage; memorialize what they are most passionate about. Girls learn to appreciate, discover, and express the beauty that exists within themselves…honor their contribution, feelings, and uniqueness. Once girl completes gig, she earns a $100 Gift card from Recruiting for Good; and pays forward the experience to another girl. To Learn More Visit www.DiscoverMeforGood.com
We Pitch For Good is a girl-led venture with a sweet purpose to create fun fulfilling, give-back events and parties in NJ. Girls in the community are invited to pitch in and volunteer in the fun. The venture is self-funded through the sale of keychains designed by Cookie Rookie (with Parrish Walsh, Fiction Jewelry Founder.) Recruiting for Good Founder, Carlos, mentors Cookie Rookie. To Learn More Visit www.WePitchForGood.com
