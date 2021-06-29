Deschutes Wilderness Therapy Achieves Gold Seal of Approval® from The Joint Commission
Deschutes Wilderness Therapy achieved the Gold Seal of Approval® from The Joint Commission upon voluntarily undergoing a thorough evaluation for performance requirements. Accreditation and certification by the Joint Commission are considered to be the gold standard in health care.
This accreditation speaks to the quality, safe care provided to our clients throughout our network of therapeutic practices; Deschutes, YETI, and Nest programming.
Specially trained industry professionals conducted the review of Deschutes’ facilities and staff. The benchmarks to meet their criteria included best measures taken to:
Provide a safe environment for client care
Educate patient’s /their family about the risks and options for diagnosis and treatment
Protect the patient’s rights, including privacy rights
Give an evaluation of the client’s condition before, during, and after diagnosis and treatment
Protect the patient from infection
Have plans in place for emergencies
Deschutes Wilderness Therapy extends a huge ‘Thank You’ to every person who contributed to this achievement.
Learn more about the Joint Commission here - https://www.jointcommission.org/
Learn more about Deschutes Wilderness Therapy here - https://deschuteswildernesstherapy.com
About Deschutes Wilderness Therapy
Deschutes Wilderness Therapy, located in Oregon, is a nationally recognized outdoor behavioral healthcare and trauma-informed wilderness therapy program that provides teens and young adults immediate intervention and intensive mental health treatment.
The wilderness experience allows students and their families to have the opportunity to heal their relationships and foster personal growth.
Deschutes Wilderness Therapy (OR) sets the standard in outdoor therapeutic programming. All students are empowered to improve their decision-making skills and build healthy and safe relationships. While working with the individual and the family, students at Deschutes are encouraged to focus on their strengths and use them to launch lasting change.
Located in the Cascade mountain range of central Oregon, students at Deschutes receive highly specialized wilderness therapy. Deschutes has treatments that target three main areas. Centered on stabilizing through the nervous system and body and not through words, Deschutes primarily focuses on neurological release and somatic stabilization. We teach students to manage the inner world, to change their outer world with emotional literacy and self-regulation training. Finally, the team at Deschutes works to heal relationships through attachment and relational immersion. That model includes adventure and canine therapy.
