Visual Integrity Releases PDF Conversion SDK Version 12.2021 - PDF API Extended for Cloud Applications and Services
PDF Conversion SDK - Example of original PDF and same converted PDF diagram open within an application (Visio).
The PDF SDK is modular. Components invouce PDF Conversion, PDF Creation and PDF Custom Functions for modification and manipulation
PDF SDK v12 with new API functions and expanded features for converting PDF and integrating PDF features in your projects. Shared library or Command-Line.
Visual Integrity's PDF Conversion SDK includes new API calls and conversion options, general improvements, and additional features. Brand-new API functions include automatic recognition of font names, image extraction, PDF password protection check, and Unicode filenames. New options for image handling include transparency, Z-order, and setting a maximum number of images. In addition, Visual Integrity made further improvements in cropping functions, “characters to strings,” and transparent fill support.
The Visual Integrity PDF Conversion SDK is part of a modular PDF SDK framework. Components include the PDF Conversion SDK for converting vector PDF into industry-standard vector and image formats, the PDF Creation SDK for generating PDF using API functions, data, or files, and the PDF Custom SDK for modifying and searching PDF elements. Targeted formats can also be licensed like the CAD SDK, Metafile SDK, or Image SDK.
Pricing
Each module of the PDF SDK framework is available in two ways: a perpetual license with optional maintenance or an annual SDK subscription. Prices for the perpetual license start at $999 per module, while prices for the yearly subscription start at $699/year per module. Discounts are applied when multiple modules are licensed. In addition, developers may download evaluation versions of the PDF SDK Framework on the Visual Integrity website or convert a sample PDF file for free.
About Visual Integrity
Visual Integrity is an early pioneer and leader in PDF and vector graphics technologies. Since 1993, Visual Integrity has been developing solutions to reuse, repurpose and unlock vector-based content such as drawings, diagrams, and technical illustrations. The company has turned its almost 30-years of vector graphics expertise into desktop programs, such as pdf2cad and pdf2picture, pdf2image, and a comprehensive PDF SDK framework for developers and systems integrators, including the PDF Conversion SDK, PDF Creation SDK, and Custom PDF SDK. A command-line PDF Conversion Server is also available for the automation of premise- and cloud-based processes. All conversions can be tested free at ConvertPDF.Today. Visual Integrity has offices in The Netherlands and Portland, Maine.
Jean Haney
Visual Integrity
+1 203-847-3355
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Twitter
LinkedIn