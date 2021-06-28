Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
News Search

There were 505 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 213,105 in the last 365 days.

06/28/21-EARLY CLOSURES FOR WEST HAWAI’I STATE PARKS ON 4TH OF JULY 

For Immediate News Release: June 28, 2021

EARLY CLOSURES FOR WEST HAWAI’I STATE PARKS ON 4TH OF JULY 

(KAILUA-KONA) — Several West Hawai’i state parks will experience early closures on Independence Day. The DLNR Division of State Parks will close the following parks at 5:00 pm on Sunday, July 4: 

  • Kekaha Kai State Park, the Manini’owali (Kua Bay) section. The Mahai’ula section will be closed that day. 
  • Hapuna Beach State Recreation Area, including the Waialea Bay section. 
  • Lapakahi State Park. 
  • Kiholo State Park Reserve. 

    Regular park hours will resume on Monday.

    The early closure of these facilities is to discourage the use of fireworks, which are prohibited in state parks, and to protect people and the natural resources of the parks. 

# # # 

Media Contact: 

Giovonni Parks  Communications Specialist  Hawai’i Department of Land and Natural Resources   [email protected]  808-587-0396 (Communications Office) 

You just read:

06/28/21-EARLY CLOSURES FOR WEST HAWAI’I STATE PARKS ON 4TH OF JULY 

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.