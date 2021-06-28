Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
Third Arrest Made in an Armed Carjacking (Gun) Offense: 4600 Block of Livingston Road, Southeast

 

Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department's Seventh District announced a third arrest has been made in reference to an Armed Carjacking (Gun) offense that occurred on Saturday, May 9, 2020, in the 4600 block of Livingston Road, Southeast.  

 

At approximately 2:46 pm, three suspects met the victim at the listed location. One of the suspects brandished a handgun and demanded the victim’s vehicle. The victim complied and the suspects fled the scene in the vehicle.  A short time later, members of the Seventh District located the stolen vehicle and apprehended two of the suspects. A handgun was recovered. 

 

Previously, on Saturday, May 9, 2020, a 20 year-old adult male, of Northeast, DC, was arrested and charged with Armed Carjacking (Gun). Additionally, a 16 year-old juvenile male, of Southeast, DC, was arrested and charged as an adult with Armed Carjacking (Gun).

 

On Monday, June 28, 2021, pursuant to a DC Superior Court arrest warrant, 17 year-old Juma Adams, of Northwest, DC, was arrested and charged as an adult with Armed Carjacking (Gun).

