Rutland Barracks / Violation of Conditions of Release, Arrest on Warrant, and Fugitive from Justice

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

NEWS RELEASE

CASE#: 21B402572

RANK / TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Charles Gardner

STATION: Rutland

CONTACT#: (802) 773-9101

DATE/TIME: June 28, 2021, at approximately 0552 hours

INCIDENT LOCATION: Shunpike Road, Mount Holly, Vermont

VIOLATION: Violation of Conditions of Release (x6), Fugitive from Justice, and in-state warrants.

ACCUSED: Jayde Smith

AGE: 27

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Springfield, Vermont

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

On June 28, 2021, at approximately 0552 hours, Troopers from the Vermont State Police – Rutland Barracks were assigned to a citizen dispute case of a female acting out of control, destroying property.

Through investigation it was determined Jayde Smith had an extraditable warrant from New Hampshire for felony heroin possession which made her a fugitive from justice. Smith was found to have in-state warrants from Windsor County Vermont for various charges including felonies and misdemeanors. Also, Smith was found to be in violation of multiple sets of conditions of release.

Smith was placed into custody and transported to the Rutland Barracks for processing. Smith was later transported to Vermont Superior Court, Criminal Division regarding the above-mentioned charges. Smith is facing extradition to New Hampshire because of the extraditable warrant.

BAIL: $1,000 for the Vermont Warrant and held without bail for the extraditable New Hampshire warrant.

COURT ACTION: Yes

COURT: Vermont Superior Court, Criminal Division

COURT DATE/TIME: 6/28/2021 after 12:00 PM

*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.