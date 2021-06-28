Royalton Barracks / Family disturbance, search for suspect

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

CASE#: 21B202030

STATION: VSP Royalton

CONTACT#: 802-234-9933

DATE/TIME: 2 p.m. Monday, June 28, 2021

LOCATION: 315 E. Bethel Rd., Randolph, VT

INCIDENT NATURE: Family disturbance/search for suspect

ACCUSED: Cyle Carpenter

AGE: 21

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Randolph, VT

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

The campus of Vermont Technical College in Randolph was locked down Monday afternoon, June 28, 2021, while the Vermont State Police searched for a suspect in a family disturbance who was reported to be armed.

Police located the subject, Cyle Carpenter, 21, of Randolph, on the college campus and took him into custody without incident at about 4:30 p.m. Monday. A heavy police presence was on scene during the search for Carpenter. No injuries were reported. The suspect was not armed at the time of his apprehension.

The investigation is ongoing at this time, and no further information is available. Updates will be provided as the investigation continues.

