Royalton Barracks / Family disturbance, search for suspect
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
CASE#: 21B202030
STATION: VSP Royalton
CONTACT#: 802-234-9933
DATE/TIME: 2 p.m. Monday, June 28, 2021
LOCATION: 315 E. Bethel Rd., Randolph, VT
INCIDENT NATURE: Family disturbance/search for suspect
ACCUSED: Cyle Carpenter
AGE: 21
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Randolph, VT
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:
The campus of Vermont Technical College in Randolph was locked down Monday afternoon, June 28, 2021, while the Vermont State Police searched for a suspect in a family disturbance who was reported to be armed.
Police located the subject, Cyle Carpenter, 21, of Randolph, on the college campus and took him into custody without incident at about 4:30 p.m. Monday. A heavy police presence was on scene during the search for Carpenter. No injuries were reported. The suspect was not armed at the time of his apprehension.
The investigation is ongoing at this time, and no further information is available. Updates will be provided as the investigation continues.
- 30 -