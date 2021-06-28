Conductive Polymer Capacitor Market Size to Hit US$ 33.5 bn by 2030

The conductive polymer capacitor market size is expected to hit US$ 33.5 bn by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 11.3%, according to new report by Precedence Research.

/EIN News/ -- OTTAWA, June 28, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global conductive polymer capacitor market size was valued at USD 11.4 billion in 2020. Global conductive polymer capacitor industry is offering enormous growth opportunities for the manufacturers, vendors, customers in developed as well as emerging economies worldwide. Conductive polymer capacitors represent a radical departure from conventional electrolytic condensers, using electrolytes of polymers rather than liquids or gel. The use of a solid electrolyte removes the risk of electrolyte dry-out, a problem that limits the useful life of ordinary electrolyte condensers and usually leads to circuit failure. Polymer capacitors are typically polarized similar to conventional electrolytic capacitors. Conductive polymer capacitors provide extensive benefits for an almost limitless number of applications. Leading advantages offered by them are high capacitance, high reliability, long life and other attractive electrical characteristics, including outstanding mechanical robustness, higher energy density. It also provides compact need for voltage derating as well as extraordinary volumetric efficiency. Moreover, polymer capacitors are non-ESD sensitive devices. The technology also shows short inductance, mainly with undertab termination designs. A prominent conductive polymer capacitor attribute is its exceptional high frequency performance which includes low equivalent series resistance (ESR) and impedance.



Growth Factors:

IT and telecommunication industry is growing at the rapid pace. The technological advancements in the telecommunication industry are major driver for the global conductive polymer capacitor market growth. Increasing demand for conductive polymer capacitor in end user applications including computing, smart device, industrial, power supply, automotive is major factor to upsurge growth of the global market, Also, growing consumer electronics sector across the globe is supporting growth of the conductive polymer capacitors industry. The consumer demand for conductive polymer capacitor is modestly fragmented. Key players are using innovative technology to deliver high-quality goods that meet the changing needs of the end-user industries. Growth in the adoption of smart devices is a key trend witnessed in the target market. This trend is expected to continue and will boost the global market over the forecast period. Conductive polymer capacitor is ideal in aiming overall and precise industry requirements. Excellent features such as low ESR, high capacitance in small and low profile, stability of performance within time make them a decent choice in the applications of smart devices such as smartphones, tablets, PCs, Notebook, LCD TV, Power supplies, telecommunication, SSD and also industrial smart devices. Growth in the usage of smart devices worldwide is in turn expected to upsurge the demand for conductive polymer capacitor.

Report Highlights:

On the basis of type conductive polymer aluminum product type will register supreme share in the near future. The growth is attributed to its significant characteristics such as high voltage range, its temperature and frequency characteristics, capacity range among others. Beside with this the conductive polymer tantalum product type segment will be increasing at substantial pace and will fuel growth of the conductive polymer capacitor industry in the near future.

Based on anode material the global market is categorized as aluminum anode material and tantalum anode material among which the aluminum segment will register maximum share in the near future. Tantalum anode material anticipated to register highest growth rate as well as market share over the forecast period of time.

Among the application segment IT and telecommunication application estimated as a dominant segment, along with maximum share in year 2020. The growth is attributed to growing adoption in the IT and telecommunication application due to the excellent benefits offered by the conductive polymer capacitors such as high capacitance, along with the compact size. Along with this the industrial electronics segment is anticipated to grow at the noteworthy growth rate and will augment the market revenue.

Panasonic Corporation accounted for a significant share of the global conductive polymer capacitor market due to the implementations of its innovative business strategies.

Regional Analysis:

The report study offers global industry projections of Conductive Polymer Capacitor products round various regions like Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Europe, North America, and Middle East and Africa. The Asia Pacific will lead the worldwide industry owing to augmented demand for the conductive polymer capacitor in various end user applications, coupled with presence of major companies in the India, China and Japan of the region Asia Pacific. The North America market is probable to list the striking CAGR, on account of growing demand for the conductive polymer capacitor in emerging economies. Likewise, utmost of the companies functioning in the market are advancing deeply in order to get the modest advantage in the conductive polymer capacitor market in the North America. The market in the Europe is expected to hold significant market share and the growth is attributed to the increased IT and telecommunication industry especially in the France, Russia, and U.K. of the region. The Latin America Conductive Polymer Capacitor market is expected to grow at moderate CAGR in the near future. Also, Middle East and Africa region is expected to create lucrative growth opportunities in the target industry.

Key Market Players and Strategies:

The main firms working in the across the globe includes CDE Cornell Dubilie, Tecate Group, Panasonic Corporation, Nippon Chemi-Con, Sun Electronics, Samsung Electronics, KEMET, ROHM, Lelon Electronics, and Vishay. Massive venture in the study of the conductive polymer capacitor attended by planned partnerships similar as mergers, firm acquisitions are corporate approaches started by the chief firms in the conductive polymer capacitor market.

Major Market Segments Covered:

By Product Type

Conductive Polymer Aluminum Capacitor Solid Capacitor Electrolytic Capacitor Hybrid Aluminum Electrolytic Capacitor

Conductive Polymer Tantalum Solid Capacitor

Conductive Polymer Niobium Capacitors Solid Capacitor Electrolytic Capacitor



By Type of Anode Material

Aluminum

Tantalum

By Shape of Capacitor

Chip Type

Lead Type

Large Can Type





By Application

Automotive

Consumer Electronics

Industrial Electronics

IT and Telecommunication

Aerospace and Defense

Power and Energy

Healthcare

Others

By Geography

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Latin America

Middle East & Africa (MEA)



