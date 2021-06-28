Robert C. Kersey Named Deputy Superintendent of Natural Resources Police

June 28, 2021

NRP Veteran Officer Assumes Role of Second-in-Command

The Maryland Department of Natural Resources (DNR) today announced that 29-year department veteran Robert C. Kersey will serve as deputy superintendent of the Maryland Natural Resources Police (NRP) effective immediately.

Kersey joined the agency in 1992 and currently holds the rank of Major. His extensive experience includes overseeing field forces in all four regions of Maryland, administering NRP’s Joint Enforcement Agreement Program with federal law enforcement agencies, and serving as NRP’s representative on the Atlantic States Marine Fisheries Commission Law Enforcement Committee for several key species, and the Interstate Shellfish Sanitation Conference. He has also served as bureau chief for NRP’s Special Operations Division.

Additionally, Kersey is a graduate and member of the National Association of Conservation Law Enforcement Chiefs, a member of the NRP Black Officers Association, and is active in community outreach efforts including the popular “Shop With a Cop” program during the holiday season.

“Major Kersey’s tenure and extensive professional experience will be a great benefit to our department, especially given NRP’s unique mission of protecting both Maryland’s citizens and natural resources,” Department of Natural Resources Secretary Jeannie Haddaway-Riccio said.

Kersey will serve as second-in-command to NRP Superintendent Col. G. Adrian Baker in overseeing the 258-member unit that enforces conservation and boating laws and protects state-owned public lands.

“Major Kersey has my full confidence to help lead the men and women of our agency in our important conservation mission,” Col. Baker said. “He is well respected by his subordinates, peers, and others in the department and our allied agencies. Maj. Kersey is already a valued member of our leadership team and I’m proud to have him on board as deputy superintendent.”

“It is with great pride, honor, and enthusiasm that I accept this prestigious position; I thank Governor Hogan for this appointment and extend my gratitude to the Secretary and the Colonel for their support,” Kersey said. “I am committed to continuing the strong traditions of my predecessors, and to continuing to educate the public and enforcing Maryland’s laws and regulations to preserve our natural resources presently and for future generations.”

An integral part of the state’s natural resources agency, the Natural Resources Police is one of the oldest conservation law enforcement agencies in the United States, and the oldest statewide law enforcement agency in Maryland. With a dedicated staff of civilian and volunteer personnel, including reserve and retired officers, NRP is responsible for enforcing conservation and boating safety laws, protecting state parks, public lands, and waterways.