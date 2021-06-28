STP and STC announce the release of its newly developed EHS audit protocol for Thailand
Latest EHS Regulations Updates Assist Companies to Achieve EHS ComplianceVANCOUVER, BRITISH COLUMBIA, CANADA, June 28, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- ComplianceEHS (STP) and Specialty Technical Consultants (STC) announce the release of its newly developed environmental health and safety (EHS) audit protocol for Thailand. This audit protocol covers relevant national EHS requirements. The regulatory date for the current release is December 2020.
Leading companies around the world use EHS audit protocols to understand the scope of their EHS regulatory obligations and rapidly collect, share, archive, and export audit findings in a cost-effective manner. EHS audit protocols are prepared by STC in partnership with STP and continue to focus on those national (plus, in some cases, regional or provincial) EHS requirements that have site-specific application for manufacturing operations. As a leading EHS management consulting firm with a global network of experienced EHS teaming partners, STC has in-depth knowledge and technical expertise of local/regional EHS requirements.
STP and STC maintain leading-edge EHS audit protocols for more than 50 jurisdictions. The protocol documents are written in English and are available in MS Word, Adobe Acrobat and Excel formats, as well as through STP’s web-based portal or can be integrated into an existing company platform. Using the protocols’ custom templates and advanced functionality features, auditors can easily track audit findings and manage data over time to improve compliance, risk management and safety performance. In addition, STP’s formatting is compatible with leading risk management and sustainability platform providers.
Highlights of selected legislation covered in the newly developed protocol include:
Water Resource Act B.E. 2561 (2018), December 28, 2018 sets norms for allocation, use, development, management, maintenance, rehabilitation and conservation of water resources and rights in the water sector.
Regulation of the Department of Groundwater Resources Re: Methods for Inspection of a Place for Consideration of Issuing a Groundwater Business License B.E. 2562 (2019), June 4, 2019 publishes the criteria and procedures for site inspection for issuance and renewal of a Groundwater Business License.
Regulation of the Department of Groundwater Resources Prescribing Rules, Procedures and Conditions to Amend a Groundwater Business License B.E. 2562 (2019), June 4, 2019 formulates the rules, procedures and conditions for amendment to a Groundwater Business License and includes application forms for amendment.
Notification of the Ministry of Natural Resources and Environment Re: Criteria and Procedures for Preparing Performance Measure Report Set Forth in the Environmental Impact Assessment Report Which the Operator or the Applicant Must Prepare when Receiving Permission to Operate a Project or Business or Have Already Operated a Project or Business B.E. 2562 (2019), January 4, 2019 prescribes the format or forms for submission of the performance measurement report by the facility operator as per the requirement of environment impact assessment report.
Ministerial Regulation Determining the Type and Size of Factory B.E. 2563 (2020), August 5, 2020 updates the type and size of the factory to be congruent with the revision of factory operation control regulations and addresses concerns about the need for supervision and damage prevention in relation to impacts on people and the environment.
Notification of the Ministry of Natural Resources and Environment Re: Establishment of Business Projects or Operations That May Affect Natural Resources, Environmental Quality, Health, Sanitation, Quality of Life of People in the Community Severely, Must Prepare an Environmental Impact Assessment Report and Criteria, Methods and Conditions for Preparing an Environmental Impact Assessment Report B.E. 2562 (2019), January 4, 2019 sets out new criteria, methods and conditions for the projects or businesses or operations that may severely affect natural resources, environmental quality, health, sanitation, or quality of life of people in the community, which are required to prepare an environmental impact assessment report (EIA).
Notification of the Ministry of Public Health Regulations, Methods and Measures for the Prevention of Risks from Coronavirus Disease 2019 (COVID-19) for Business Establishments B.E. 2563 (2020), April 8, 2020 provides preventive measures and methods for COVID-19 in business establishments.
Notification of Department of Industrial Works on Submission of Application and Issuance of Certificates of Hazardous Substances in the Situation of the Coronavirus Infection Epidemic 2019 B.E. 2563 (2020), April 17, 2020 publishes the procedure for submission of applications and issuance of Certificates of Hazardous Substances via e-service.
Ministerial Regulation No. 67 B.E. 2563 (2020) issued under the Building Control Act B.E. 2522, November 18, 2020 sets out measures to be taken during construction of a building, e.g., for dust prevention, scaffolding safety, inspection of cranes, etc.
About STP ComplianceEHS
STP ComplianceEHS (STP) produces technical resource guides covering environmental, health & safety, transportation, business practices, standards, and law, offering comprehensive guidance on key compliance and regulatory issues. STP is a division of Glacier Media Inc., a Canadian information communications company that provides primary and essential information in print, electronic and online media. Glacier’s Business and Professional Information Group publishes directories, technical manuals, research and development materials, medical education, electronic databases, investment information, and specialty websites.
About Specialty Technical Consultants
Specialty Technical Consultants, Inc. (STC) is a specialized management consulting firm working to enhance environmental health and safety (EHS) performance. Through its consulting services, STC partners with clients to strengthen management systems' design and implementation and identifies needs and implements solutions to meet business objectives. Services provided include: EHS compliance support; risk assessment; EHS auditing; corporate responsibility and sustainability; EHS management systems development and implementation; EHS regulatory information tools; and EHS training.
STC is certified as a Woman-Owned Business Enterprise (WBE) by the Women’s Business Enterprise National Council (WBENC) and the Supplier Clearinghouse for the California Public Utilities Commission, and as a Disadvantaged Business Enterprise (DBE) by the California Department of Transportation (Caltrans) Disadvantaged Business Enterprise (DBE) Program.
