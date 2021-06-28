Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
Results Announced for 2021 Ginseng Board of Wisconsin Election

Release Date: June 28, 2021

Media Contact:  Morgan Cavitt, Public Information Officer, (608) 224-5041, morgan.cavitt@wisconsin.gov

MADISON – The Wisconsin Department of Agriculture, Trade and Consumer Protection (DATCP) has certified the 2021 Ginseng Board of Wisconsin election results. Starting July 1, 2021, David Schumacher of Marathon, Joe Heil of Edgar, and Meilyn Xiong of Wausau will begin three-year terms as elected members of the Ginseng Board of Wisconsin.

About the Ginseng Board of Wisconsin The Ginseng Board of Wisconsin is composed of seven at-large producers that are responsible for administering Wisconsin's Ginseng Marketing Order. The board oversees the collection and use of approximately $300,000 in assessment fees paid by Wisconsin ginseng growers. This funding is used to support the ginseng industry through research, education, and promotion of Wisconsin-grown ginseng.

DATCP administers elections for all Wisconsin market orders. To learn more about the market order boards, visit https://datcp.wi.gov/Pages/About_Us/MarketingBoards.aspx.

