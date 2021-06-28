6/28/2021

All Urban Search & Rescue (US&R) Task Force Members Are Deployed to Surfside to Aid in Search and Rescue Efforts SURFSIDE, Fla. – Today, Chief Financial Officer (CFO) & State Fire Marshal Jimmy Patronis announced that all of Florida’s eight Urban Search & Rescue (US&R) Task Force teams are now in Surfside assisting in the search and rescue efforts. Nearly 370 urban search and rescue members are working at the site, making this the largest non-hurricane deployment in Florida’s history. The State Fire Marshal’s Office oversees Florida’s Urban Search and Rescue Task Force (US&R) teams, which are deployed to aid communities that have been impacted by a natural or man-made disaster. CFO & State Fire Marshal Jimmy Patronis said, “This search and rescue mission is the largest non-hurricane deployment of task force resources in the history of the state of Florida. These brave men and women leave their families to give all they have to save lives. They come off the site for about forty-five minutes and check their pulse and their oxygen levels and then go back to work because that is what they do. I couldn’t be prouder of these heroes who have come from all corners of the state and internationally to provide lifesaving support. We must continue to pray for our first responders as they work around the clock to save the lives at risk because of this terrible tragedy.” Additionally, in coordination with the Florida Insurance Consumer Advocate, the CFO deployed division staff to help Florida policyholders with claims support for any personal lines policies. If needed, the Department will be able to help in streamlining the claims process. ### About CFO Jimmy Patronis Chief Financial Officer and State Fire Marshal Jimmy Patronis is a statewide elected official and a member of Florida’s Cabinet who oversees the Department of Financial Services. CFO Patronis works each day to fight insurance fraud, support Florida’s firefighters, and ensure the state’s finances are stable to support economic growth in the state. Follow the activities of the Department on Facebook (FLDFS) and Twitter (@FLDFS).