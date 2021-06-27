Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
Pelosi Statement on Defensive Airstrikes in the Iraq-Syria Border Region

Washington, D.C. – Speaker Nancy Pelosi issued this statement after the United States conducted defensive precision airstrikes against facilities used by Iran-backed militia groups in the Iraq-Syria border region:

 

“The defensive airstrikes conducted today by the Department of Defense on operational and weapons storage facilities in the Iraq-Syria border region appear to be a targeted and proportional response to a serious and specific threat.  

 

“Protecting the military heroes who defend our freedoms is a sacred priority.  The Iran-backed militias utilizing these facilities have been engaged in attacks threatening U.S. servicemembers, as well as our allies.

 

“Congress looks forward to receiving and reviewing the formal notification of this operation under the War Powers Act and to receiving additional briefings from the Administration.”

 

