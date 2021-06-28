WINNER OF U.S. SELFIES BOOK AWARD FOR BEST ADULT FICTION
Milgrom’s emotional attachment to the painting is enhanced by a sweeping fictional narrative that puts us in touch with major historical events and figures spanning 1866 to present day.”FAIRFAX, VA, UNITED STATES, June 28, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- 'L’Origine' Wins Publishers Weekly 2021 U.S. Selfies Book Award
— Robin Cutler
Jun 25, 2021
A novel based around a famed controversial work of art was named winner of the 2021 Selfies Adult Book Awards U.S. in a virtual ceremony held during the American Library Association annual conference June 24.
The prize was presented to author Lilianne Milgrom for L’Origine: The secret life of the world’s most erotic masterpiece (Little French Girl Press, ISBN 978-1-7348670-0-8), a novel that weaves historical events into a fictional narrative surrounding the controversial work of art, L’Origine du monde (The Origin of the World), painted in 1866 by Gustave Courbet.
Milgrom told Publishers Weekly that “L'Origine is the result of 10 years of research and writing, but what kept me going was my obsession with wanting to get the story out into the world! I read somewhere that you should write a book that you want to read; I believe L'Origine is that book for me.”
The mission of the Selfies, which were created by BookBrunch and launched in the U.K. in 2018, is to discover new talent and reward the best self-published titles each year. The awards focus not only on the strength of the writing, but on each title’s overall production value, cover design, and the author’s promotional materials. Hosting the event was Jo Henry, managing director of BookBrunch, and Carl Pritzkat, president of BookLife, which oversaw the awards in partnership with Publishers Weekly and BookBrunch.
Judges for the adult category were Emily Thomas Meehan, chief creative officer and publisher at Sterling Publishing, Barnes & Noble's publishing arm; Robin Cutler, president of LMBPN Worldwide Publishing, CEO of HowToPublishBooks.com, and creator and developer of IngramSpark; and Jo Henry. Cutler praised L’Origine, saying that “Milgrom’s thorough research, knowledge, and emotional attachment to the painting is enhanced by a sweeping fictional narrative that puts us in touch with major historical events and figures spanning 1866 to present day.”
“Congratulations to the authors of these fine examples of self-published books,” said Cevin Bryerman, CEO and publisher of Publishers Weekly. “L’Origine is a testament to the wealth of talent that deserves wider recognition in the publishing world.”
The winning author and author/illustrator team each receive a $1,000 cash prize, promotional book displays from Combined Book Exhibit (CBE) at major book fairs around the world, a feature in the CBE librarians’ newsletter reaching 30,000 librarians, and a $5,000 package of print and digital advertising in Publishers Weekly.
