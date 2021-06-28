I-70 Bridges Project Update Week of 6/21/2021
Continuing its commitment to transparency, the West Virginia Department of Transportation offers the following weekly update on the I-70 Bridges Projects in Ohio County for the week of June 21, 2021.
Below is a review of the work that has taken place on the project and work scheduled for the coming week:
Week of 6/21/2021
• I-70 Eastbound was closed from US 250 & WV 2 South - 16th Street Exit (Exit 1B) to the Oglebay Park Exit (Exit 2A) for phase two of the Fulton Bridge Replacement as part of the I-70 Forward Bridges Project.
o The US-250 North on-ramp to I-70 East was closed as a part of phase two.
o These closures are anticipated to continue until the end of September.
o All thru traffic is advised to use I-470 as the official detour to reach points East, while local traffic is encouraged to use US-40 Eastbound.
o Detours are posted in addition to maps that can be viewed on i70forward.com.
• The intermittent McColloch Street daytime closures continued.
• The left lane I-70 Westbound closure continued through all hours.
• Construction continued in Sections A and C Westbound where crossovers were in effect.
• The Market Street Overpass width reduction continued.
• The lane width reductions on the eastbound entrance ramp and westbound exit ramp to Wheeling Island continued.
• The on-ramp from Mount Dechantal Road to I-70 Eastbound was restricted to 12 feet wide in order to allow for substructure concrete bridge repairs.
Look Ahead to Week of 6/28/2021
• I-70 Eastbound will be closed from US 250 & WV 2 South - 16th Street Exit (Exit 1B) to the Oglebay Park Exit (Exit 2A).
o The US-250 North on-ramp to I-70 East will also be closed as a part of phase two.
o These closures are anticipated to continue until the end of September.
o All thru traffic is advised to use I-470 as the official detour to reach points East, while local traffic is encouraged to use US-40 Eastbound.
o Detours are posted in addition to maps that can be viewed on i70forward.com.
• The intermittent McColloch Street daytime closures will continue.
• The left lane I-70 Westbound closure will continue through all hours until the end of September.
• Construction will continue in Sections A and C Westbound where crossovers are in effect.
• The Market Street Overpass width reduction will continue.
• The lane width reductions on the eastbound entrance ramp and westbound exit ramp to Wheeling Island will continue.
• The width restrictions of the on-ramp from Mount Dechantal Road to I-70 Eastbound will continue in order to allow for substructure concrete bridge repairs.