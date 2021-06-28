VIDEO: Attorney General Moody Announces Super Senior Sleuths and Sleuth Advocate of the Year

TALLAHASSEE, Fla.—Attorney General Ashley Moody is recognizing this year’s top five Seniors vs. Crime volunteers for their work in stopping scams and assisting consumers, as well as announcing this year’s Sleuth Advocate of the Year. This is the third year Attorney General Moody is honoring the top five volunteers—earning the title of Super Senior Sleuths. Senior Sleuths work with the Seniors vs. Crime Project to help older Floridians who have been scammed or are being treated unfairly in the marketplace.

Attorney General Ashley Moody said, “In Florida, we fight to protect our seniors. When I heard about the extraordinary efforts of these Seniors vs. Crime Super Senior Sleuths, I was inspired. These volunteers freely give of their time and talents to aide vulnerable consumers, and I’m proud to honor these Super Senior Sleuths for their efforts to protect older Floridians.

“I’m proud to name David Linderman the 2020-2021 Seniors vs. Crime Advocate of the Year. David’s determination to help seniors, often working alone throughout the COVID-19 pandemic from home, is admirable. While many were struggling to adapt to new social distancing measures, David not only adjusted successfully—he volunteered for additional work. Florida’s seniors are lucky to have David, as well as the rest of our stellar Super Senior Sleuths, on their side.”

This year’s Super Senior Sleuths are:

David Linderman, the Sleuth Advocate of the Year, was a constant presence for the Seniors vs. Crime operation in Clermont and Lake County throughout 2020 during the height of the pandemic. Linderman worked as a one-man-show from home, and capably handled and resolved many cases throughout the year—including assisting the Attorney General’s Office with price gouging inquiries related to the pandemic. Linderman’s expertise in forensic accounting also proves extremely helpful for Seniors vs. Crime’s efforts, and he is also known for assisting the Lake County Sheriff’s Office with complex financial investigations.

Attorney General Moody notified each of the Super Senior Sleuths and the Sleuth Advocate of the Year by congratulatory phone call.

Seniors vs. Crime is a special project of the Florida Attorney General’s Office run by seniors who volunteer to help victims of senior-targeted crimes, or deceptive or unfair trade practices. Senior Sleuths assist older Floridians by reviewing complaints, pursuing restitution for consumers, providing advice to vulnerable populations and informing others of common scams.

Last year , Seniors vs. Crime recouped nearly $1.7 million in total refunds and savings for older Floridians. In 2020, Senior Sleuths dedicated more than 11,400 hours of free assistance to more than 11,000 seniors.

To access the 2020 Seniors vs. Crime Annual Report, click here .

For more information on Seniors vs. Crime, or to get involved by volunteering, click here .

Although Seniors vs. Crime continues to provide results each year, Attorney General Moody recognizes that there is more work to be done. Attorney General Moody developed a Senior Protection Team within her office and also serves as Co-Chair for the National Association of Attorneys General’s Elder Justice Committee to help advance the mission of protecting older Floridians.

During the latest Florida Legislative Session, Attorney General Moody worked with Sen. Danny Burgess, Rep. Colleen Burton and the Elder Law Section of the Florida Bar in crafting and passing historic senior protection legislation. To learn more about how the new law will broaden senior protection measures, click here .