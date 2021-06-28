Worldwide Holdings Delaware Corp. Concludes Agreements To Merge with Companies and Acquire Products for Dynamic Growth
With new management and agreements to merge and acquire proprietary cutting edge products, Worldwide Holdings Delaware Corp starts on path for new growthLAS VEGAS, NEVADA, USA, June 28, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The new management team of World Wide Holdings Delaware Corporation (OTC: WWDH) today announced it has concluded agreements to merge with SanAir Technologies Inc. and LED Lites USA Inc. which produce and sell proprietary high technology products for the home and commercial healthcare and LED lighting/solar energy fields.
SanAir Technology Inc., (SATI) brings to the healthcare field for home and commercial use proprietary Sanitizing Air Purifiers that circulate the air in front of a UVC light employing the 254nm virus-killing spectrum for forty seconds, twice the time required to guarantee destruction of pathogens.
Other sterilizing products for sale today do not keep the air drawn in for sufficient time to kill pathogens. And many have openly exposed UVGI sources which require all humans and animals to leave the room in order to avoid exposure causing damage to the skin and eyes by the UVGI light.
SanAir designs prevent any exposure to the UVGI light and are thus safe for 24/7 use in occupied rooms.
Available are wall plug, stand-alone, and ceiling troffer units to meet all needs.
SanAir products meet all government agency criteria for use in homes, hospitals and public areas.
Worldwide Holdings Delaware has also concluded agreements to acquire and sell products from NetZeroFarms for advanced LED/Solar power for the indoor farming industry.
CEO Donald MacIntyre says, “These agreements move Worldwide Holdings Delaware to the forefront in these dynamic fields. With our new management team in place, we expect major growth for these products as well as designing, manufacturing and bringing to market exciting new advancements.”
Actions to facilitate restructuring of the stock in the company are ongoing and are expected to bring new growth for the benefit of the existing and new shareholders.
www.worldwideholdingsdelaware.com
Bruce Macintyre
World Wide Holdings Delaware
+1 702-294-0111
brucem@worldwideholdingsdelaware.com