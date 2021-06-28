US-31 to reopen south of Charlevoix for Fourth of July holiday; detour to resume July 7

Contact:

Agency:

James Lake, MDOT Office of Communications, 906-250-0993Transportation

Fast facts: - Paving on the north section of US-31 from Heise Road to Barnard Road should be completed this week, allowing crews to reopen the road for the Fourth of July holiday weekend. - Work will begin on the middle segment of the project, from Heise Road south to Ferry Road, on Wednesday, July 7, requiring resumption of the detour of all through-traffic on Marion Center Road and Atwood Road. - Local traffic will be accommodated to access homes and businesses, but no through-traffic will be permitted on US-31.

June 28, 2021 -- Final paving on US-31 from Heise Road to Barnard Road south of Charlevoix is nearly complete, which will allow the Michigan Department of Transportation (MDOT) to reopen the highway for the Fourth of July holiday weekend. Work will resume on July 7, again requiring a detour of all through-traffic on Marion Center and Atwood roads.

"We're pleased that the conclusion of the first segment of this project is coming right before the Fourth of July holiday weekend, which will allow us to open the highway up for the anticipated tourism traffic," said MDOT Gaylord Transportation Service Center (TSC) Construction Engineer Brad Swanson.

Following the holiday, work will resume on Segment 2 of the project, from Heise Road south to Ferry Road. This work will again require closing the highway to all but local access in that area, requiring all through-traffic to use the detour on Marion Center and Atwood roads.

"We know that some drivers who used the local access in the northern segment were able to head north and south through this area despite the posted detour, but that won't be possible during this next phase of work," Swanson said. "While we'll make sure that people driving to homes and businesses in that section can get to their destination, absolutely all other traffic will need to use the detour. They simply won't be able to get through otherwise."

MDOT is investing $13.3 million to rebuild nearly 7 miles of US-31 from Barnard/Norwood Road to Barnard/Old Norwood Road south of Charlevoix. This project includes removing the old concrete pavement, as well as installing new concrete curb and gutter, drainage improvements, and water main replacement. More information and a project flyer are available at the US-131 Rebuilding, Charlevoix County major project page.

For project details and a map, visit Mi Drive.